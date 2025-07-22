Mike Tyson’s Powerful Message for the Next Generation Wins the Internet

Mike Tyson‘s back in the news! But it’s not related to the ring. It’s rather what occurred outside. The former world champion, who shocked the boxing world last year by taking on an opponent 30 years his junior, had been hogging headlines as a successful entrepreneur. But on the sidelines, his name has been making waves for reasons close to his heart. And fans are visibly impressed.

In the latest, Iron Mike shared a few details about his association with a holistic wellness project. Needless to say, a string of messages and reactions poured in. Across the globe, Mike Tyson is known for his exploits in the ring. However, not many are aware of the support and endorsements he has provided to a slew of charitable causes.

“It was a great night for a great cause, raising funds and awareness to spread the message of health and wellness to the next generation,” read Iron Mike’s Instagram post. It featured some photographs that showed Tyson at The Vital Choice Project (TVC) event.

An Instagram post shared by TVC suggests the event took place in Scottsdale, Arizona. Incidentally, one of the hosts was none other than Miguel Tyson. According to several reports, Mike Tyson is one of the key players in the initiative that aims to provide ‘holistic healthcare and wellness education.’

And from the look of it, it appears Tyson’s outreach program, ‘The Tyson Foundation, is also involved with TVC. Both the event and his wholehearted participation remind us that Iron Mike’s not just a fighter but a man with a heart of gold. Additionally, through his Mike Tyson Cares Foundation, he has been helping a lot of low-income communities.

Fans were in awe of the boxing great’s enthusiasm. Let’s check what a few of them had to say.

Mike Tyson: Proof that champions aren’t just made in the ring

To a few, Iron Mike’s status as an all-time great remains unshakeable. “The GOATTT 👑,” wrote this fan. Another called him the “King of Boxing 🔥. Considering his contributions to the sport in the post-Mohammed Ali era, Mike Tyson’s place as one of boxing’s greatest remains indisputable.

via Imago February 15, 2023, Delray Beach, Florida, United States: February, 15 – Delray Beach: Mike Tyson arrives to watch tennis at the 2023 Delray Beach Open. Delray Beach USA – ZUMApa3_ 0202762126st Copyright: xAndrewxPatronx

Another fan felt it was worth having celebrities like Mike Tyson embrace noble causes: “Great people for a great cause! Another fantastic event… Thank you, everyone!! 🙏🔥👏” For the unversed, it’s just one of the projects Iron Mike supports. There are many where he continues to back.

Even Amir Tyson cheered his legendary father: “Good stuff, Dad.” The young man has been making a name for himself as a boxing commentator. He joined legend Roy Jones Jr. and Hollywood actress and boxing aficionado Rosie Perez at the commentary box when Mike Tyson faced Jake Paul last November.

Interestingly, some of the fans still find it hard to forget the offbeat matchup. “Never gonna forget what u and Jake did to us 😔,” said this fan. The fight between a 28-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer and a 58-year-old former heavyweight champion drew scathing criticisms across the board.

And perhaps the Jake Paul fight provided the impetus for some crazy callouts. Take, for instance, this one: “I would love to compete with you, King of Boxers. 🤘🏻” The former champion came out of a 19-year retirement to face Paul. As of now, there are no signs that he wants to step back into the ring.

But jokes aside, it’s heartening to see a globally recognized name like Mike Tyson step up to support meaningful causes.

From the rough hoods of New York to the heights of the boxing world, Iron Mike has seen it all. Poverty, riches, bankruptcy, and finally, stability. Perhaps that’s why his heart goes out to those who suffer. Inside the ring, Tyson was the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’; outside it, he remains a gentle soul determined to do good and help the needy.

