Mike Tyson’s Son Breaks Silence as Fedor Emelianenko Fight Offer Leaves Boxing Fans Concerned

After the Jake Paul fight, when Ariel Helwani pressed the ‘what’s next’ poser, Mike Tyson pointed at Logan Paul. Thankfully, nothing happened. Months later, in an interview, curiosity got the better of a reporter who asked, “Are we ever going to see you back in the ring, or is that it for sure?” In response, the former heavyweight champion simply stated, “That’s just it.”

One can imagine the load it must have taken off fans’ minds. But out of the blue, a new development has become a cause of worry to many. Several users voiced their concerns as reports of a proposed fight between Mike Tyson and one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, Fedor Emelianenko, emerged. An Instagram update even saw Tyson’s son, Amir Tyson, joining the spirited discussion.

Mike Tyson vs. Fedor Emelianenko: Here we go!

Sharing the pictures of Iron Mike and Emelianenko, @menacemma shared a statement from the president of a Kazakhstan-based combat sports promotion called Alash Pride League (APL). “We want to hold a fight between Mike Tyson and Fedor Emelianenko. A work in progress. The tournament we would like to see this fight will be held in December,” APL president Alimzhan Bektaev reportedly told media in Astana. So, for now, that’s what it is – ‘a work in progress.‘ A PRIDE heavyweight champion from 2003 to 2007, Fedor Emelianenko is widely acknowledged as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. Nicknamed ‘The Last Emperor,‘ Emelianenko has accomplishments spread far and wide across the combat sports spectrum.

Instrumental in popularizing MMA in countries such as Russia, South Korea, and Japan, Emelianenko’s last cage appearance was on February 4, 2023. A bid to claim the Bellator heavyweight championship faltered when he suffered his second loss to Ryan Bader.

But despite the Russian icon’s feats, the proposed matchup seemingly failed to please a bunch of fans. Let’s check what a few of them wrote.

Let’s leave this behind, if you don’t mind

Mincing no words, one fan said, “How long will the circus continue?” The idea of a 58-year-old heavyweight great fighting a 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer was preposterous enough to many. Now, a showdown against a 48-year-old former mixed martial arts expert?

“Please don’t do that.” “We don’t want this.” “That’s wrong,” a few more comments that echoed similar sentiments. Perhaps fans had had enough. Given how fans love and admire him, it is not difficult to imagine why so many of them don’t want him to enter the ring again.

But Amir Tyson plainly brushed it off: “You guys believe anything, man, lmao 🤣.” Nothing has been finalized. Perhaps that’s why Tyson’s son wanted people to treat the news in a lighter vein. It’s just a comeback offer. Nothing much beyond.

For this user, it was as plain as day: “Leave these legends alone; we don’t need to see none of them taking an L. 🙄” Now that’s an emerging narrative. Many would rather see their favorite icon sit back and enjoy life rather than risk their health fighting men much younger than they are.

For Iron Mike, something to consider seriously. “That isn’t a wannabe like Jake Paul, Mike. Sit down and enjoy retirement,” this fan said. Fedor Emelianenko may not be as voluble as Paul. But given his credentials, some believe he could prove a tough nut to crack.

Back in 2023, while speaking with Ariel Helwani, Fedor Emelianenko reportedly expressed an interest in boxing.

“I want to try my hand at boxing; I think it will be interesting,” he said. Whether Mike Tyson accepts the offer is something fans will have to wait and watch. To most fans, they would rather see the legend relax, enjoying his retirement. Just like when he joined the ringside merriment at the Times Square ‘Fatal Fury‘ early this month.

