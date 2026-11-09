Mike Tyson’s Son Calls Out Influencer Boxer for 2027 Fight and Sends Stern Warning

“I want whoever has the belt,” Amir Tyson said last month. So what if he could never touch the heights his legendary father reached? Mike Tyson‘s son can still carve out a space for himself in the sport. The niche influencer-crossover landscape presents a good opportunity. And Amir has already zeroed in on a figure who previously called out Oleksandr Usyk and Moses Itauma, among others.

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“Send that contract @chasedemoor enough talking,” read Amir Tyson’s Instagram Story. “Let’s get to it, brotha. Keep this energy when I see you next, please. Let’s really get active on sight. I wanna see if you have that animal in you.

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“@mamstaylor (Misfits Boxing co-president) connect our teams to make this fight happen at some point in 2027, brother.”

An additional slide featured Amir’s reaction to footage of DeMoor’s fights, prompting a stern warning.

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“Bi**h a** ni**a Imao I’m smacking this guy in the face as soon as I see him on everything I love in this world, I promise you lol,” it read. “Man thinks he’s a light skin assassin beating up 40-year-old kickboxers lol.”

A message from DeMoor likely triggered Amir’s fierce response.

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Uploading the footage of their September in-ring face-off, DeMoor taunted that Amir “thinks he can fight.”

Imago September 24, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: September 24th, 2023 former American boxer, Mike Tyson on the sidelines during pregame at Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas, NV. Jake Mysliwczyk/AMG Media Las Vegas USA – ZUMAb241 20230924_zsa_b241_092 Copyright: xJakexMysliwczykx/xAmgxMediax

Mike Tyson’s son, who does not hold a professional boxing record, joined Misfits Boxing on September 27, 2026. The promotion announced his multi-fight signing at an event in Miami, Florida. After entering the ring, Amir started calling out names. His first target was DeMoor’s MF heavyweight belt.

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“I’m fighting in December,” he told the ring announcer. “I want to knock out three people in a row. Then I’ll call him (DeMoor) out, too, and I’ll take his belt. Let’s get it…His belt. I’ll take his belt.”

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As he spoke, DeMoor stepped inside the ring. Removing his t-shirt, the Misfits champion confronted Amir and taunted that he is not what his famous father was back in the day.

Amir Tyson: Fighting his way to a different kind of glory

Amir, however, continued to mock DeMoor, saying he will take away his belt, and referenced the Misfit champion’s most recent fight against Andrew Tate. On December 20, 2025, DeMoor defeated Tate by majority decision. But the fight at Dubai’s Duty Free Tennis Stadium came under intense scrutiny for several reasons.

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“I’m going to knock everyone out they put in front of me, and I’m going to take your belt, bit** I guarantee you,” Amir continued as the security tried to control the situation. “Guarantee you.”

Reports suggest Amir Tyson initially targeted December 2026 for marking his boxing debut in Manchester, England—likely the Misfits Mania 2 event, which is scheduled on December 2. But the plan reportedly derailed following the death of his trainer.

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“My trainer died,” his Instagram Story read. “So my fight is postponed from December to February now to get my head right, but it’s the States, not England.”

Meanwhile, DeMoor is not the only figure on Amir’s sights.

“So, you know, I want to fight KSI eventually,” he told podcaster Mirit Moon last month. “Logan Paul, Jake Paul, Bradley Martin. I want it all. I’m not scared of anything. You know, I have no fear of them. … So I’m like, let’s do it. I like to make a big event. Let’s do it.

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“But the first event, I don’t know if he’s going to be like that top tier. Just an introduction. But we want to do business together for a long time. I respect Misfits Boxing a lot, and I like what they’re doing. And I’m just appreciative of being a part of it.”

While this could be the first time Amir Tyson called out a professional boxer like DeMoor, records suggest he has in the past entertained a potential matchup with Jake Paul.

The developments go back to 2020, when Paul fought former NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard of his father’s fight against Roy Jones Jr. Amir seemingly suspected Paul’s attempts to get closer to his father.

“Dog, the thing about the Paul brothers, I’m going to keep it 100,” he said in an interview. “You know what I’m saying? I’m always going to keep everything 100 with you. When I saw him fight Nate Robinson, I was like, ‘This guy’s a bit**… This guy’s fighting people older, smaller, and all that shit.’

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“So, from the get-go, I didn’t even know who he was before that because he was on my dad’s undercard with Roy Jones. And I’m good. I’m going to say, ‘This guy’s a punk for that sh-t.'”

Apart from Amir Tyson, there are quite a few sons of boxing legends who transitioned to the influencer and crossover boxing scene.

The most notable among those is former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman’s son, Hasim Rahman Jr., who was previously linked for a matchup against Jake Paul. More recently, Campbell Hatton, son of the late Ricky Hatton, and Amado Vargas, son of former two-time light middleweight champion Fernando Vargas, also joined Misfits Boxing.