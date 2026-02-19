Mike Tyson’s Son Sums Up $150M Reports About Floyd Mayweather Exhibition in One Line

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Father Time still hasn’t landed a punch on Mike Tyson’s marketability. This June, he’s set to turn 60, yet by then, he could already be sitting on $100 million or $50 million, a figure that even the likes of Shakur Stevenson or Ryan Garcia can only dream of. They are not, however, fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr. The buzz has intensified after Amir Tyson shared a screengrab of reports disclosing the supposed figures tied to the potential fight purse.

“For their scheduled spring 2026 exhibition match, Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson are rumored to be participating in a massive event with potential, though not officially finalized, payouts of over $100 million for the winner and $50 million for the loser,” the image in his Instagram story read. “This bout is expected to be one of the highest-earning bouts in boxing history, likely taking place in Africa, per The Independent.”

The screengrab on Amir Tyson’s Instagram story was from a Google AI overview referencing several reports online suggesting a combined fight purse of $150 million for the exhibition bout. “Two winners in life,” Amir Tyson wrote in the caption along with a few fire emojis.

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather are slated for an exhibition match tentatively scheduled for April 18 in Congo. The latest report follows months of speculation stemming from an announcement made this past September.

Naturally, questions about the technical side of the matchup have surfaced. As an exhibition, will it be scored like a professional fight? Even with those uncertainties, most of the talk now is about the event’s huge money projections.

Recent history shows why those numbers attract attention. For his last fight, against Jake Paul in November 2024, Mike Tyson reportedly earned $20 million against the YouTuber-turned-fighter’s $40 million. He received similar pay when he faced Roy Jones Jr. in their 2020 exhibition at the Staples Center.

Two months before the Tyson-Paul fight, Floyd Mayweather entered the ring to face John Gotti III for the second time after their first meeting ended in a controversial fashion. While unconfirmed, several outlets reported that Mayweather made $20 million to $25 million for the rematch.

Estimates suggesting that a bout between two retired boxing greats could approach an even larger scale may seem difficult for some observers to grasp.

Hype, rumors, and reality in the Mike Tyson–Floyd Mayweather clash

Even so, the road to a projected $150 million event appears far from straightforward. Earlier this month, former kickboxing champion Mike Zambidis shared a fight poster featuring himself alongside Mayweather and suggesting a June matchup.

“HISTORY IS ABOUT TO BE MADE,” Zambidis’ Instagram post read. “Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather vs. ⚡️ Iron Mike Zambidis, Saturday, June 27, 2026, OAKA, Athens, Greece.”

There is currently no official update on that proposed fight. For now, fans may look to the former heavyweight champion’s words as the clearest indication of where things stand.

“This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen,” Mike Tyson told TMZ Sports months ago. “However, boxing has entered an unpredictable phase—and this fight is as unpredictable as any. I still can’t believe Floyd really wants to do this. It could be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed, and it’s happening!”

In a recent interview, he confirmed that his exhibition with Mayweather is moving forward.

“Yeah, it’s happening. Sh*t, yeah, it’s happening,” he told Mike Babcock. “You think I’d give that up? I was minding my business. He challenged me.”

Financially, the matchup also fits Mayweather’s long-standing association with record-setting purses, including the payday he earned in the “Fight of the Century” against Manny Pacquiao. Tyson’s financial journey has taken a different path. After the wealth he accumulated in his prime disappeared and he filed for bankruptcy, he spent years rebuilding. He did so through business ventures and carefully selected exhibitions and fights.

The fact that Tyson can still command enormous purses at 60 shows his lasting appeal and boxing’s reliance on his star power.