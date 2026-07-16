MLB Fans React to Mike Tyson Confusing Dodgers Superstar Shohei Ohtani’s Gender at ESPYS

A Mike Tyson goof-up has become a major talking point online. Attending ESPN’s annual Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly (ESPYS) awards at New York’s David H. Koch Theater in Lincoln Center, the former heavyweight champion and boxing great was embarrassingly heard seeking clarification on Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani’s gender.

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Looking visibly bemused while presenting the award for the Best Single-Game Performance, which Ohtani won, Mike Tyson was heard asking Jake Paul, who was co-presenting the award alongside DJ Khaled, “Shohei’s a guy?” To that, the YouTuber-turned-fighter smiled and replied, “Yeah, he is a guy.”

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With reports indicating that he has been resting and receiving medical attention for irritation on his left knee, Shohei Ohtani, who won not one but two awards at the ceremony—the Best MLB Player as well as the Best Single-Game Performance—did not attend the event. Fans were, however, quick to rush to his defense and promptly called out Tyson.

One reason the backlash erupted could be that Tyson’s confusion surfaced even while the screen at the back of the stage clearly showed Ohtani’s image. Also, as it later emerged that Ohtani was not present at the venue, Jake Paul had already offered an explanation, saying, “Shohei could not be here tonight. He sends his gratitude and appreciation to ESPN and everyone who voted for him.”

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Those were enough hints for anyone, even one who does not know who Ohtani is, to understand the situation and frame their thoughts accordingly. So why did Iron Mike miss it?

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers Jul 8, 2023 Los Angeles, California, USA Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani 17 and center fielder Mike Trout 27 look on from the dugout during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles Dodger Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 20230708_tbs_aj4_503

To make matters clear, the former heavyweight, who just two years ago fought Paul in a professional boxing match, was asking the question off the mic and not in an overt manner.

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Yet, Tyson does have a record of past goof-ups. Last year, fans observed him celebrating his birthday in a video that was posted on Facebook on April 14. But what stood out was that the boxing legend was doing so roughly two months ahead of his actual birthday, which falls on June 30.

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Even much earlier, when he was still active professionally, Tyson committed a major goof-up while attempting to record a promotional announcement for his 1995 bout with Peter McNeeley. Despite the multiple attempts, however, the boxing great struggled to pronounce the cable network names.

Perhaps that history barely mattered to most MLB fans. In this instance, however, they were unwilling to let it slide so easily.

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Mike Tyson’s Ohtani question leaves fans stunned

“I wouldn’t dare say this in 1988, but Mike is a total clown,” one wrote bluntly. That apprehension stems from the way Tyson appears to have acted in recent years. Back in the 1980s, he dominated the heavyweight scene. But since those years, there has been a noticeable general decline during which Tyson’s outside-the-ring actions gained major attention.

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Another user added, “Probably should get familiar with another GOAT, Mike smh.” While subjective, the comment does point to instances where a sporting icon becomes so immersed in their discipline that they often tend to ignore the accomplishments of others who have made similar strides in their respective fields.

One fan offered a reality check, saying, “It’s not like there wasn’t a huge picture of Ohtani at the back.”

Another fan, meanwhile, held the organizers responsible for not keeping the presenters adequately informed about the award winners. “Like how lazy must your producers be to put this together where the presenters have no fucking clue what they are presenting and who they are presenting it to,” they wrote.

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There could be some truth to it. Organizers and event planners are usually responsible for providing all the information related to award nominees beforehand to avoid any mistakes when their names and achievements are announced. Yet, last-minute blunders, such as the one involving Tyson, do tend to happen.

Another fan, meanwhile, came to the former heavyweight champion’s defense, saying, “Maybe he meant like, ‘Damn, he’s a GUY!’ “Like he’s good as hell. Ok, probably not.” That’s another possibility altogether. But it was clearly a goof-up with Mike Tyson likely being unfamiliar with the Japanese baseball sensation.

Viewed through that lens, the boxing great could be given the benefit of the doubt. What matters more here is that Ohtani’s award was announced by one of the most recognizable sports personalities in the world.