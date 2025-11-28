Molly McCann vs. Ebonie Cotton Stats and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, Rankings, and Knockout Ratio

She turned 35 in July this year. Still, despite being on the wrong side of her thirties, an age when most fighters, male or female, begin thinking about retirement, Molly “Meatball” McCann continues to aim high. She wants to become the first UFC fighter to win a boxing world championship. Tonight, as the Ben Whittaker-Benjamin Gavazi headlined Matchroom event unfolds at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre, fans will see whether McCann can turn her dreams into reality or whether it’s merely wishful thinking, as it has been for many before her.

Molly McCann tests her skills against an equally determined boxing newcomer who, like her, hopes to make a mark in the sports world. Though four years younger than McCann, Ebonie Cotton does not boast the fighting pedigree her famous rival carries. Fans will be watching closely to see whether the former market company owner can derail her Liverpool-born opponent’s boxing aspirations.

Predicting Molly McCann vs. Ebonie Cotton: Who has better stats and a record?

In terms of records, both McCann and Cotton are relatively new to the sport. Both launched their professional careers this year. Molly McCann made her debut two months ago on the Lewis Crocker–Paddy Donovan card, where she defeated Poland’s Kate Radomska in a six-round bout.

A few months earlier, on June 14, Ebonie Cotton fought her first professional bout. She faced Leeds-born Kira Carter over four rounds and won on points. With McCann’s first fight ending in a TKO, her strike rate currently stands at 100%. We’ll see how it holds after tonight’s match.

Molly McCann vs. Ebonie Cotton: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Standing 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimeters) tall, McCann has a 62-inch (157-centimeter) reach. Unfortunately, these details are unavailable for Ebonie Cotton. In their most recent bouts, McCann, who is a cousin of legend Katie Taylor, weighed 121.3 pounds, while Cotton tipped the scales at 123 pounds during the Carter fight weigh-ins.

The official weigh-in results for tonight’s event are as follows: Molly McCann – 120.9 pounds; Ebonie Cotton – 121.9 pounds.

Fight prediction

Age and a run of cage losses don’t seem to have dulled Molly McCann’s boxing prospects. As in the Radomska fight, she enters the ring at the National Exhibition Centre as a clear favorite. Clearly, Cotton faces a daunting challenge.

Confidence in McCann likely stems from her fighting pedigree. She may be new to boxing, but she is deeply experienced in combat. The same cannot be said of Ebonie Cotton, who returned to the UK last year to pursue boxing. She has a handful of amateur bouts and reportedly some white-collar fights in Australia. But are they enough to handle a seasoned fighter like McCann?

Styles and strategy

Though many remember McCann’s last fight for the bizarre kick Radomska threw in the second round. It nonetheless showed McCann overwhelming her Polish opponent with powerful punches. It was dominance from the opening bell, leaving Radomska little room to respond.

Cotton, on the other hand, appears to prefer making progress as a fight goes the distance. However, it seems unlikely she will get the chance to patiently stalk McCann and drag the fight into the later rounds. McCann will most likely push for an early stoppage with her forward-pressure, confident style.

The fight has all the signs of going the expected route. But fans still shouldn’t miss it. Two new boxing hopefuls will be giving everything they have.

