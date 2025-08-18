Moses Itauma Clears Stance on Mike Tyson Comparison After Knocking Out Dillian Whyte

“I said this is Mike Tyson, Michael Spinks. Y’all believe that sh*t now?” exclaimed one of boxing’s biggest and perhaps loudest social media enthusiasts, ShowBizz The Adult, during the latest episode of his podcast. His words came just a few hours ago, roughly a day after Moses Itauma knocked out Dillian Whyte in the first round of their fight at Riyadh’s ANB Arena. Though not a newcomer, Itauma, all but two of whose 13 outings have ended in early stoppages, has often been compared to Mike Tyson of the modern era, or more precisely, the UK’s Mike Tyson. His performance against a seasoned veteran like Whyte only added to that mystique.

There are reasons for the comparison. At just 20 years old, Moses Itauma’s fighting style closely resembles that of Mike Tyson in his prime. Like the boxing legend, the young contender, now almost certain to be matched against a big name, has blazed his way through opponents. The only difference: he couldn’t break Tyson’s 39-year-old record. Under normal circumstances, such admiration and expectation could easily turn the head of a lesser man. But Itauma appears to have a level head on his shoulders. A post from ‘Ring Magazine’ even highlighted an instance that showed Itauma keeping his distance from the exalted crown Tyson once wore.

Moses Itauma: I have my own story to write

“Moses Itauma made it clear he just wants to be himself when speaking on comparisons to Mike Tyson,” read a tweet from ‘Ring Magazine.’ The post also featured a quote from Itauma. “I mean, Mike Tyson had his own career; I just want to make mine,” he reportedly said. As the saying goes, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. Some of the responses to the post, with a few users praising him for his reasonable perspective, confirmed that Itauma’s thoughts were grounded in realistic expectations.

Ahead of the Dillian Whyte fight, former world champion David Haye also weighed in on Itauma’s career. “I can only liken it to a young Mike Tyson—similar sort of age, similar sort of knockout energy. It’s going to be fun on this journey,” Haye said during an interview with The Mirror.

And then there are voices like Frank Warren’s, who, during a conversation with iFL TV, suggested that Itauma’s career trajectory stands out when compared to Tyson’s. His reasoning was straightforward. “Mike Tyson was a phenomenal young fighter…he had a load of fights. Moses has not had that many fights, but the opposition he’s been in with in his last few fights, I think it’s better opposition than Mike had in that stage of his career,” Warren said.

But when it comes to aspirations, Moses Itauma seems to entertain entirely different thoughts.

Someone else who sets the standard for Itauma

The heavyweight of Nigerian and Slovakian descent understands a simple truth. No matter how high one climbs, boxing spares no one. For him, the ideal path is the one Floyd Mayweather charted years ago. An unblemished record, his health intact, and a return with wealth secured. That, it seems, is what truly inspires Moses Itauma.

via Imago Mobo Awards 2025, at Utilita Arena in Newcastle, UK on 18 February 2025 Moses Itauma attends Mobo Awards 2025, at Utilita Arena in Newcastle, UK on 18 February 2025, Credit:David Wala / Avalon Enfland, Tyne and Wear, Newcastle upon Tyne PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxFRAxUSA Copyright: xDavidxWalax/xAvalonx 0965808837

“I don’t want it to be like, ‘Yeah, that guy whooped my a**. He handed it to me. I don’t want anyone to say that. I want to be like Floyd Mayweather. He made a lot of money in the sport and came out with his brain intact, with no damage. And nobody can say, “Yes, I f*cked him up,” he told the Ring Magazine.

As one observer noted, it may still be too early to put Itauma on a pedestal. Yes, his first-round knockout of a heavyweight like Dillian Whyte makes for a compelling argument. Still, he has a few more tests to pass before his name can be seriously compared with Mike Tyson. Or any other heavyweight icon.

What are your thoughts on the Moses Itauma–Mike Tyson comparison?