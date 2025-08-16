Moses Itauma Net Worth 2025: Career Earnings, Biggest Fight Purse and Endorsements

Ben Davison believes that if his star pupil, Moses Itauma, lands a fight with Oleksandr Usyk, it would be a win-win. “You’re getting a chance to face the best of a generation, if not the best ever, at the weight class. It’s a win-win,” he said recently. Yet for the 20-year-old, a matchup against the division’s undisputed champion remains an afterthought. “I’m not paying attention to that,” he told DAZN, adding, “If that fight happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.” It’s remarkable to think that, just two years into his professional career, the young fighter, born to a Nigerian father and a Slovakian mother, has already become part of conversations involving the greatest boxer of this era. But that is the kind of impact Moses Itauma has made on the landscape.

Despite his short career, Itauma has already notched up 12 wins, 10 of them by knockout, and now stands only a step or two away from a title shot. To strengthen his case for a potential mega-showdown with Usyk, he is set to face the battle-hardened Dillian Whyte. Though the veteran heavyweight has endured a string of troubles, he remains a formidable test. One that, if Itauma overcomes, could position him as the next in line after Joseph Parker, Usyk’s mandatory challenger. With so much riding on his young shoulders, Itauma’s fight purse has also become a topic of discussion. So we looked into a few details about the rising star, who steps into the ring in Riyadh tonight, aiming to cement his place as boxing’s next big thing.

Moses Itauma’s 2025 net worth and sponsors/endorsements

To set the record straight, there’s no clear consensus on Moses Itauma’s current net worth. For example, ‘Sporty Salaries’ places it at around $2.5 million. However, citing information from Bet365, The Sun reported it to be closer to £450,000 (roughly $600,000). Meanwhile, ‘Blingingbeach‘ estimates his net worth at approximately $800,000. The Slovakian-born heavyweight’s resume still lacks a marquee opponent. Had he faced one, it’s safe to assume his net worth would already be in a higher bracket. Based on available information, a conservative estimate places Itauma’s current value at around $1 million or slightly above.

via Imago Mobo Awards 2025, at Utilita Arena in Newcastle, UK on 18 February 2025 Moses Itauma attends Mobo Awards 2025, at Utilita Arena in Newcastle, UK on 18 February 2025, Credit:David Wala / Avalon Enfland, Tyne and Wear, Newcastle upon Tyne PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxFRAxUSA Copyright: xDavidxWalax/xAvalonx 0965808837

Although precise figures remain uncertain, Itauma’s rising star power has likely helped him secure several sponsorship and endorsement deals, boosting his earnings. Reports suggest that ahead of the Dillian Whyte fight, he partnered with Nigerian sportsbook Bet9ja. A few months earlier, he was also linked with Chigwell Group PLC.

For now, however, much of Itauma’s financial strength can still be attributed to his fight purses. And to understand how he reached his current position, it’s worth tracing his fight purse history.

How much does Moses Itauma earn? Boxing purse history

Although Itauma debuted in January 2023, the purse details from his earliest fights remain unavailable. However, ‘Sporty Salaries’ has tracked his payouts starting with his September 23 bout that year against Amine Boucetta, for which he reportedly earned around $50,000. He fought twice more that year, bringing his total to six bouts in 2023. Itauma received $50,000 for his fight against Istvan Bernath and $75,000 for his win over Michal Boloz, pushing his earnings into six figures in his debut year alone.

The trend continued in 2024. His two fights against Dan Garber and Ilja Mezencev added another $150,000 ($75,000 each) to his tally. But it was the bout with Demsey McKean that marked a financial breakthrough. Given McKean’s standing as a former regional titleholder, Itauma reportedly earned about $375,000 for that fight.

On May 24 this year, Itauma faced Mike Balogun on the Josh Taylor – Ekow Essuman undercard. For a quick victory that ended in the second round, ‘Sporty Salaries’ suggests Itauma received around $75,000.

Now, with talks of a title fight and the looming prospect of facing Oleksandr Usyk, things could shift dramatically. In addition to tonight’s million-dollar purse against Dillian Whyte, Itauma is expected to secure 50% of the pay-per-view (PPV) revenue split, his first. That means his overall take-home could surge significantly.

