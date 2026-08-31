Moses Itauma Released From Hospital, Issues First Statement After Filip Hrgovic Loss

British heavyweight prospect Moses Itauma officially broke his silence following a devastating stoppage loss to Filip Hrgovic. The young fighter recently checked out of a local hospital after absorbing immense punishment at the O2 Arena in London. He immediately released a video statement to address his massive fanbase and reflect on the grueling championship bout.

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“So, yesterday wasn’t my night,” Itauma said. “We attempted greatness, and we just fell short to the more experienced man. I want to say congratulations to Filip Hrgovic on his win, and although I never reached my desired outcome, I believe I gained experience that I’ll take to my future fights.”

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“I want to thank the fans in and outside the arena; you guys made it a little bit more special and a little bit more electrifying than I expected. It was a f*g good fight, and I want to thank Queensberry and DAZN for putting this show on. So God bless, take care, and I’ll be back.”

This optimistic message starkly contrasted the terrifying scenes that unfolded inside the ring just hours prior. The English heavyweight entered the highly anticipated matchup as the overwhelming favorite to capture the vacant IBF title. He previously secured a destructive fifth-round TKO over the highly durable journeyman Jermain Franklin to earn this championship opportunity. The initial rounds of the London clash seemingly validated those massive betting odds.

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Itauma aggressively flustered Hrgovic from the opening bell by landing a barrage of punishing power shots. The young prodigy comfortably swept the first five rounds and appeared destined for a historic coronation. The sturdy Croatian veteran steadily absorbed that immense damage and slowly began executing a brilliant counter-strategy.

The undefeated prospect had rarely fought past the fifth round during his spectacular fourteen-fight winning streak. His stamina rapidly depleted as the grueling championship rounds approached. This sudden physical fade provided the experienced Croatian with the exact opening required to launch a brutal offensive assault.

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Imago Mobo Awards 2025, at Utilita Arena in Newcastle, UK on 18 February 2025 Moses Itauma attends Mobo Awards 2025, at Utilita Arena in Newcastle, UK on 18 February 2025, Credit:David Wala / Avalon Enfland, Tyne and Wear, Newcastle upon Tyne PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxFRAxUSA Copyright: xDavidxWalax/xAvalonx 0965808837

Hrgovic forced an exhausted Itauma against the ropes during the ninth round and unleashed a devastating combination of head and body shots. Trainer Ben Davison immediately threw in the towel with just thirty seconds remaining to save his fighter from further punishment. The sheer extent of that physical damage required an immediate post-fight medical evaluation.

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Medical personnel placed the battered heavyweight on a stretcher and rushed him to a nearby hospital for a comprehensive examination. The shocking upset immediately sparked a massive debate surrounding the importance of physical endurance in professional boxing.

The victorious veteran specifically highlighted this exact fundamental element during his post-fight media availability.

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Moses Itauma vs. Filip Hrgovic: the forgotten weapon of boxing

The upset has also reviewed an old boxing debate surrounding skills, age, experience, and endurance. With a steely chin that has only been tested once, when Dubois knocked him out in 2024, Hrgovic proved that endurance can outweigh other skills when it is used effectively.

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“He is the best I have been in the ring with, but he needs more experience. I knew I was losing the round, but I knew that I had the pace in my favor. He needs more experience, but he is one of a kind,” he said post-fight.

Veteran boxing writer Adam Abramowitz pointed out how Itauma-Hrgovic could become a reference point for upcoming fighters and trainers. They can no longer neglect this often-ignored aspect of boxing: the ability to take shots, which is often placed at the bottom of the skill set.

In some circles, Itauma vs. Hrgovis is being compared with the title fight between Ukrainian legend Wladimir Klitschko and American Lamon Brewster.

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The fight took place on April 10, 2004, in Nevada’s Mandalay Bay Events Center, with the WBO heavyweight championship on the line. Klitschko took the opening rounds with his usual flair. In the fourth round, he even knocked down Brewster with a right. But as in Itauma’s case, Klitschko gassed by the fifth round.

After knocking him down with left hooks, Brewster continued his dominance, eventually sending Klitschko to the canvas as the bell rang. He got up and tried to move back to his corner. But looking at his condition, referee Robert Byrd waived it off, stopping the fight.

It took another three years before Klitschko got his revenge after Brewster’s corner stopped the fight.

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One positive development that has emerged from the latest upset is that most don’t view the defeat as the end of Itauma’s career. He is way too young to be considered shot. While not revealing a specific timeline for his return, his promoter, Queensberry’s Frank Warren, remains optimistic about his talents.

While Moses Itauma failed to fulfill his dream of becoming the second-youngest heavyweight champion after Mike Tyson became one at age 20 back in 1986, he still has a long road. Perhaps, this setback could set the stage for an unprecedented resurgence never seen before.