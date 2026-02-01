MSG Official Threatens to Ban for Life After Team Haney, Tiger Johnson Brawl at Teofimo-Shakur Weigh-Ins

The Madison Square Garden (MSG) appears to have reached its limit. The historic indoor arena, which hosts the marquee Teofimo Lopez–Shakur Stevenson headlining Ring VI show tonight, has issued a warning. While it welcomes fight events, it will not stand by while unruly brawls erupt on the sidelines. The notice comes in the wake of a fight that reportedly broke out between welterweight contender Delante “Tiger” Johnson and champion Devin Haney’s team during the final weigh-ins.

Clips of the fight showing Bill Haney intervening as his younger son and Tiger Johnson traded shots spread quickly. Yet it is the show that MSG and officials would rather host than such unwarranted episodes of violence. The latest incident follows the altercation that unfolded outside the cage during UFC 322 in November.

Veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael shared the official statement from Madison Square Garden on X. “Violence will not be condoned at MSG across any type of event, including hockey, basketball, boxing, concerts, or special events,” it read.

It added that if any person is caught taking part in violent behavior, whether performing or participating in the event or attending as a guest or customer, that person will be banned for life and barred from all future events at any of the organization’s venues or locations.

In short, violence of any kind will result in a lifetime ban across its operations.