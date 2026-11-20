From being famously fragmented, boxing could soon transition into a UFC-like landscape where promotions will have exclusive contracts, titles, and belts alongside the current system in which promoters, sanctioning bodies, and athletic commissions work together to oversee titles and fighter safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act, legislation sponsored by Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Senator Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.),” the official press release from the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, & Transportation read.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The legislation now goes back to the House of Representatives, which is expected to pass it quickly and send it to President Trump for his signature.

“The bill would remove legal barriers to allow voluntary, league-style Unified Boxing Organizations (UBOs) to compete alongside traditional promoters. It would also strengthen fighter protections and safety standards and create new opportunities for organizations to compete. This will give boxers more choices and fans better matchups.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The development centers on the Muhammad Ali Revival Act, which began its journey through Congress on July 23, 2025, when Rep. Brian Jack introduced H.R. 4624 in the House with bipartisan backing.

The proposal seeks to reshape professional boxing by permitting Unified Boxing Organizations (UBOs) to operate alongside traditional promoters while establishing stronger standards for fighter compensations and health and safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Understandably, the legislation attracted significant opposition.

Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield warned in a November Wall Street Journal op-ed that the proposed organizations could concentrate power in the hands of private entities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If this bill passes,” Oscar De La Hoya said. “Fighters will have fewer choices, less leverage, and less control over their careers. When that happens, it will not be the sport that fails them. It will be us.”

Much of the concern centered on the proposed UBO structure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UBO debate: A UFC for boxing?

Muhammad Ali’s grandson, Nico Ali Walsh, who had previously joined De La Hoya for a Senate hearing, argued that a UBO operating like the UFC could sign fighters to long-term contracts while awarding its own rankings and titles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skeptics argued that this could potentially lead to conflicts of interest and raised concerns about competitive fairness.

Supporters of the bill, meanwhile, argued that the Revival Act would not change any of the protections established under the original Muhammad Ali Boxing Act passed in 2000.

Despite the opposition, the proposal advanced through the House, receiving Education and Workforce Committee approval by a 30-4 vote on January 21, 2026, before passing the chamber by voice vote on March 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, concerns about fighter representation continued during the Senate proceedings. USA Boxing withdrew an earlier endorsement letter in February 2026 and declared it would take no position on the measure.

On July 30, 2026, Cruz and Rosen introduced a revised Senate companion bill S.5188.

After the bill received committee approval in September, the Senate passed H.R.4624 with a substitute amendment by unanimous consent yesterday. The revised text reportedly includes tighter contract limits and improved access to training and rehabilitation facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re going to make boxing great again with the bipartisan Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act,” Senator Ted Cruz reportedly stated. “The bill expands opportunities for fighters, strengthens safety protections, and brings back the marquee matchups fans love.

“I hope the House quickly sends this bill to the President’s desk and delivers a knockout win for fighters and fans.”

Senator Rosen also commented on the passage of the Ali Revival Act, highlighting how Las Vegas, as the epicenter of world boxing, could help boost the state’s economy. The Democratic senator said she felt proud to have worked alongside Cruz and Nico Ali Walsh to revitalize the sport.

“I’m thrilled to see our bipartisan legislation pass the Senate today, and I’m hopeful that the House will quickly pass it as well,” she said.