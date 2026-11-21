While the unanimous vote might have advanced the Muhammad Ali Boxing Revival Act, opposition to the proposed bill continues to draw attention. What is surprising, however, is that one of the loudest voices of concern is coming from an old MMA hand.

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“Yesterday, the Senate, 100 to nothing, unanimous consent passed what’s called the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act,” Luke Thomas said on his political commentary show. “I will just tell you, as someone who spent two decades in combat sports, this bill is a disaster.

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“And I find the, it’s basically the people behind TKO, which is the parent company of UFC, these are Trump’s friends. Let’s just call them what they are. They’re trying to get legislation that would basically allow them to conduct boxing.

“It’s not identical, but in a similar way in which they conduct business in the UFC, which is to say, to have a monopoly, at least open the door to that. It now goes to the House. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I just want to point this out.

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“There are a lot of people in Congress who talk a lot about taking care of workers. If you vote for this bill, you cannot possibly claim to do that.”

Thomas’s comments come amid significant developments surrounding the Ali Revival Act. The proposal cleared the Senate on November 19, 2026, after lawmakers approved H.R. 4624 through unanimous consent. The Senate adopted a revised version through an amendment offered by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on behalf of Ted Cruz and Jacky Rosen.

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The bill now returns to the House, which must approve the Senate’s revisions before the legislation can reach President Donald Trump.

Much of the debate surrounding the bill centers on its provisions for Unified Boxing Organizations (UBOs). As Thomas and other critics have pointed out, these provisions could significantly change the way professional boxing is structured.

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Operating outside the traditional boxing ecosystem, UBOs will reportedly function as independent entities, ranking their own fighters, sanctioning bouts, and promoting bouts, much like the UFC operates in mixed martial arts.

Critics worry that this arrangement could weaken existing safeguards for fighters by concentrating power within individual organizations and giving them greater control over the sport.

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Supporters, however, argue that the proposed changes could improve fighters’ welfare and encourage competition in professional boxing.

Muhammad Ali revival act: A fight beyond the ring

The Senate-approved version establishes a minimum compensation of $200 per scheduled round, at least $50,000 in medical coverage for fight-related injuries, and $15,000 in accidental death benefits. It also introduces restrictions on promotional contracts, limiting initial agreements to three years and other covered agreements to four.

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Thomas has criticized the Revival Act before.

“TKO is getting designer legislation… This bill, the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act, is legislation directly tailored to help TKO,” he said last year when the bill was introduced. “TKO is so powerful that they’re getting federal laws written not necessarily with their name in mind, but with every other kind of protection that only essentially protects them—and in fact, written just for them.”

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Meanwhile, Zuffa Boxing has already entered the sport. Backed by TKO, which has reportedly been a major force behind the Ali Revival Act, the promotion is operating with its own contracts, belts, and titles. Although it has not been legally established as a UBO, critics see similarities between its current model and the structure envisioned by the proposed legislation.

Opposition to the Ali Revival Act therefore continues, with critics warning that the proposed framework could give powerful promotional interests greater control over the sport.

The House must now decide whether to approve the Senate’s revisions before the 119th session concludes in January 2027.