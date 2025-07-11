Muhammad Ali’s Daughter Has No Doubts About Jake Paul’s All-Female Card Main Event

Get ready as Madison Square Garden once again etches a place in history. Thanks to Jake Paul and his team at Most Valuable Promotions, the ‘World’s Most Famous Arena‘ will host a string of all-women fights tonight. And the best part: beginning with the Katie Taylor–Amanda Serrano headliner, there are five world title fights at stake! Several fans await the Shakur Stevenson and Edgar Berlanga double headliner at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. However, the Netflix-streamed card at MSG seems to have gained a separate fan base.

For the record, it was at MSG, where Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano’s legendary rivalry took shape three years ago. Even some of the well-known names from the sport have been raving about the event. Laila Ali’s nephew, Nico Ali Walsh, had been involved in a back-and-forth with Jake Paul. Still, Ali believes followers should tune in as the momentous show unfolds in New York.

“Hey, it’s Laila Ali. I just wanted to check in with you and remind you that you need to mark your calendar and remember to turn on Netflix tomorrow night and watch the Taylor-Serrano rematch,” said the former world champion and Muhammad Ali’s daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago April 21, 2018 – Los Angeles, California, U.S – Saturday 21 April 2018, Los Angeles, Ca., The 23rd Annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is underway at the University of Southern California campus. Pictured is four-time undefeated boxing world champion, cooking personality, and passionate health advocate, Laila Ali. Los Angeles U.S. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAp124 20180421_zaa_p124_536 Copyright: xRexxAtienzax

AD

“These ladies are having a trilogy; they’re fighting for the third time. You don’t want to miss it,” she insisted. Highlighting the details about the official weigh-ins, she pointed out that it’s not just about the main event. The undercard is stacked with talented women. Later, she encouraged fans to mark their calendars and not miss it. “Make sure that you check your listings for Netflix for tomorrow night to watch the fight. All right, I’ll see you out there!”

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will slug it out for the former’s undisputed light welterweight championship. Alycia Baumgardner will follow in her footsteps at the super featherweight. She has to fend off the Spaniard Jennifer Miranda’s challenge. Likewise, at the super middleweight, Savannah Marshall and Shadasia Green; at the super bantamweight, Yamileth Mercado and Ellie Scotney; and finally, at the bantamweight, Cherneka Johnson and Shurretta Metcalf will clash for the title unification.

However, most fans will be zeroed in on the main event. The third fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Will Amanda Serrano be third time lucky?

It was on April 30, 2022, when a women’s fight headlined at Madison Square Garden for the first time. After ten grueling rounds, Taylor clinched a close victory over Serrano. It took two years before the duo could regroup for a rematch. On the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson card, the two world-class athletes enthralled fans across the globe.

via Imago NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 04: Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor pose with their Championship belts as they announce a rematch in Ireland in May on February 4, 2023 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire BOXING: FEB 04 Serrano vs Cruz Icon23020413093

However, unlike the previous edition, Taylor managed a unanimous victory. As it happened the previous time, the decision, nonetheless, left many unsatisfied. Several fans felt Serrano had done enough to secure a win. Hence, a clamor for a third battle ensued.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now that the third match is finally around, all eyes will be on Amanda Serrano. Together with her Irish opponent, the Puerto Rican legend has taken women’s boxing across the world. It’s a journey trailblazers like Laila Ali and Christy Martin pioneered years ago.

Do you think Serrano will finally defeat Katie Taylor?