MVP Chief Glad Jake Paul Lost; But There’s More

The MVP-Netflix boxing event on December 19 unfolded predictably. Anthony Joshua knocked out Jake Paul. However, the sixth-round finish of one of the year’s most debated fights seems to have sparked a narrative that bewilders many boxing purists now. While critics scramble to explain why Joshua took time to stop Paul, to a few Paul deserves credit for going the distance against a former heavyweight champion who’s still active.

Those close to Jake Paul, including MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian, view the loss to Anthony Joshua as a blessing in disguise. They believe the setback has motivated Paul to pursue his boxing ambitions with greater intensity. Paul suffered a broken jaw during the fight and was hospitalized for surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

More gained than lost for Jake Paul

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Bidarian said Paul is recovering well. At times he experiences severe pain; at others, none at all. According to Bidarian, the recovery could take five to six weeks. While he did not provide a firm timeline, he added that Paul is targeting a return in 2026.

Imago Boxing: Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Dec 19, 2025 Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES Anthony Joshua fights Jake Paul during a heavyweight boxing bout at Kayesa Center. Miami Kayesa Center Florida UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251220_SNV_na2_00118

Bidarian’s later remarks raised eyebrows, though. Emphasizing Jake’s love for boxing, he said, “This is a sport that saved him from the path that he was on in the past. And I think in a funny way, I’m kind of glad he didn’t win.” Considering that Jake has spent nearly three and a half of the past five years fighting world-class opponents, Bidarian reasoned that had he beaten Joshua, Jake may not have had the same motivation to improve.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So Jake always says the best lessons or the best wins are from your losses,” he told Helwani, noting that this realization began after Paul’s loss to Tommy Fury. A similar lesson emerged in Miami, where the defeat reinforced the need for greater investment in skill development.

Earlier, as he weighed in on the event, Helwani echoed similar sentiments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Why Jake Paul’s loss wasn’t a step back

“I left that show on Friday thinking this feels like a win for everyone involved. This feels like a win for Netflix, a win for MVP, and a win for Eddie, AJ, and Matchroom. That’s their guy. A win for Jake and then a win for all the other fighters,” the MMA journalist who was at the Kaseya Center in an interviewing role said.

Some may criticize Bidarian and Helwani for constructing a narrative where none is needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, a closer look suggests their argument holds merit. Expecting Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua to resemble Hagler-Hearns or Ali-Foreman could be unrealistic. The differences are significant.

Given those limitations, the event delivered for casual fans. Joshua secured a much-needed victory that positions him for a long-discussed showdown with Tyson Fury. While viewership details have yet to emerge, Netflix appears to have benefited from the broadcast, as did the promoters.

As for Jake Paul, he no longer faces criticism for fighting faded opponents. He stood his ground against an active former champion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you agree with Nakisa Bidarian and Ariel Helwani’s views?