Naoya Inoue Ends Speculation on Potential Gervonta Davis Showdown With Blunt Statement

Roughly six weeks separate Naoya Inoue from what could be the most grueling test of his Hall of Fame-worthy career. On September 14, just a day after Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford settle their undisputed clash, the pound-for-pound king will face the relentless Murodjon Akhmadaliev at Nagoya’s IG Arena. Yet, speculation about what’s next for Inoue has already begun. Turki Alalshikh has floated the idea of a December bout against mandatory challenger Alan Picasso. Meanwhile, buzz is also building around a potential all-Japanese showdown with Junto Nakatani.

Amid the flurry of potential matchups, one dream bout continues to stir excitement among fans: a clash with Gervonta Davis. Four years after last stepping onto American soil, Inoue returned on May 4 to defend his title against Ramon Cardenas. And, in doing so, arguably saved the Cinco de Mayo weekend for boxing fans. So it’s easy to imagine the spectacle a showdown with the heavy-handed Davis would bring. But fans may need to temper their expectations. Based on his recent comments, Inoue doesn’t appear particularly enthusiastic about the idea of facing one of America’s biggest box-office draws.

A recent boxing post on Instagram, citing ‘Ring Magazine,’ shared Naoya Inoue’s thoughts on a potential clash with Tank Davis. The undisputed super bantamweight champion made his stance clear: “I always wanted to show the best Naoya Inoue. I wouldn’t fight at super featherweight just because the money is good.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yorgos Kirkopoulos (@bxng_enthusiast) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

According to Inoue, some fighters prioritize money over legacy, a choice that, in his view, often backfires. Chasing paydays, he says, can lead to declining form and, ultimately, a premature exit from the sport. So while a fight with Gervonta Davis might bring a career-high payday, Inoue insists that financial gain was never the reason he stepped into the ring.

“The reason I box is not for the money. There are weight divisions in boxing for a reason,” the 32-year-old icon clarified. While Inoue didn’t name anyone directly, the message was clear. It’s also not the first time he’s addressed the topic. He has previously made his stance on moving up in weight divisions unmistakably clear.

Days after the Cardenas fight, Inoue told Ring Magazine, “Yes, featherweight is my limit. I’m not interested in going any higher.”

Naoya Inoue vs. Gervonta Davis: The dream fight that stays a dream

According to the world champion, had he been 170 centimeters or taller, he might have considered moving up in weight. “But there is a limit to how much I can build frame-wise,” he explained, citing the practical difficulty. Despite speculation, Inoue and Gervonta Davis share mutual respect. In January, a light-hearted exchange saw Tank wishing Inoue luck ahead of his title defense against Kim Ye-joon. More recently, ahead of the Ramon Cardenas bout, Inoue expressed his admiration for the American star during an interview with ‘Fight TV.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boxing Luxe (@boxingluxe) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I have a lot of respect for him, and I’m very fond of him as a fighter. And yeah, we basically communicate on social media,” he’s reported to have said.

Even beyond weight-class concerns, it’s not difficult to understand. At 32, given his high-output, high-precision style, Naoya Inoue has already pushed his body to its limits. And in terms of accomplishments, there’s little left for him to prove. Perhaps the only remaining challenges are Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Junto Nakatani. The final few boxes to tick before the legendary champion decides to hang up his gloves.

“I want to close my fighting career when the time is right. I think I have about three years left, including this year,” he told The Ring.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Perhaps it’s best for fans to accept it: Naoya Inoue vs. Gervonta Davis is a fantasy matchup that may never materialize. And maybe it shouldn’t.

But what do you think? Should Inoue, like Terence Crawford, attempt the leap across three weight classes to chase greatness?