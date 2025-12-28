Naoya Inoue Steps Into Rare Company Last Occupied by Boxing Legend Larry Holmes

In a year when two of boxing’s long-held records were in danger of falling, fans will have to settle for just one. At the top of the sport, though not entirely his doing, Moses Itauma, who incidentally turns 21 today, missed the chance to surpass Mike Tyson’s record as the youngest heavyweight champion. Meanwhile, far below in the 122-pound division, Naoya Inoue managed to enter a rarefied stratosphere of boxing history. A space where the 42-year-old record of another boxing great, Larry Holmes, has long stood.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Fending off Alan David Picasso’s challenge yesterday at Riyadh’s Mohammed Abdo Arena, Inoue stepped into the ring for the fourth time this year and cleared the path for a long-anticipated matchup with fellow countryman Junto Nakatani. Unbeknownst to Naoya Inoue, and perhaps to many fans, the unanimous victory also placed him alongside boxing great Larry Holmes, who defended his heavyweight title four times in 1983.

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking barriers: Inoue matches Holmes’ record

Reporting on the fifth edition of Riyadh Season’s Night of the Samurai event, Ring Magazine wrote, “Naoya Inoue is the first man in 42 years to defend The Ring title four times in a calendar year 👹. The last man to do so was heavyweight champion Larry Holmes, who made four defenses in 1983 👏,” the post added.

Inoue is the first boxer in decades to match the feat with four consecutive title defenses. Holmes, who became WBC champion in 1978, ended 1983 by knocking out Scott Frank and Marvis Frazier after going the distance in his first two fights against Lucien Rodriguez and Tim Witherspoon.

Forty-two years later, Inoue followed a nearly opposite path: his first two bouts of the year, against Kim Ye-Joon and Ramon Cardenas, ended inside the distance. The latter two, against Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Picasso, went the full distance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Surprisingly, the “Monster” himself seemed unsatisfied with his rather “humane” performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Inoue’s next step toward boxing immortality

“This performance wasn’t good enough. I could have done better. I’m glad I won, but I’m really tired. I’ll rest and be much better next time,” he said through a translator. Fans, however, disagree. Despite a noticeable size difference, Picasso, a neuroscience student from Mexico City, struggled to make an impact as Inoue punished him with precise shots to the body and head.

While he had occasional success, it was too little, too late.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the focus shifts to Inoue’s next moves. Come April, he will turn 33. Showing a preference for traditional boxing over his usual swashbuckling style, he appears to be slowing down. It may be assumed that Inoue doesn’t have many years left before considering retirement.

Having cleared the hurdles that once blocked his path to a Hall of Fame-worthy career, fans now expect a showdown with fellow Japanese star Junto Nakatani, who won the co-main event, albeit controversially, against the tough Sebastian Reyes. The latest grapevine suggests the fight could take place early in May.

Meanwhile, Inoue has also called out American star Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez for a highly anticipated matchup. With Inoue reportedly capping his weight at 126 pounds, potential bouts with featherweights Angelo Leo, Nick Ball, and Rafael Espinoza remain alternative options. Yet given his current form and age, how he manages the weight shift will be crucial.