“Never Tested Positive”: Francisco Rodriguez Jr. Issues Bizarre Statement After Testing Positive for PEDs

The boxing world had barely come to terms with the Jamie Munguia controversy. Now another one has raised its head. Last month, former mini-flyweight champion Francisco Rodriguez Jr. traveled all the way to Birmingham. He had a meet-up with Galal Yafai, who ended Sunny Edwards’ career last year. In what turned out to be one of the year’s biggest setbacks, the Mexican fighter mauled Yafai over 12 rounds to secure the interim flyweight title. Thus, moving closer to a potentially career-defining clash with WBC champion Kenshiro Teraji.

But in a shocking twist of events, Rodriguez Jr. now finds himself involved in a doping controversy. Two days ago, reports emerged that the Monterrey-born fighter, who celebrated his 32nd birthday yesterday, failed to clear the doping tests of the Yafai fight. The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) and the WBC are reportedly reviewing his case, it seems. However, the veteran fighter, who, following a rough patch that included a loss to Junto Nakatani, had started to put his career back on track, asserts that he is innocent. To that end, he even released a statement.

World Boxing News (WBN) shared Francisco Rodriguez Jr.’s disclosure. From the tone of it, the Mexican fighter appears shocked by the turn of events that seemingly threaten his hard-fought victory. “What a way to try and demean my work,” he lamented before asking, “Positive to what?” His disbelief stems from the tests that commenced three and a half months before the match against Galal Yafai. “I was tested three times, starting a month and a half before the fight,” he said, claiming that some of the tests even took place at his residence.

“Why would I test positive now, when I’ve never tested positive before? What about the previous tests? All clean,” Rodriguez Jr. asserted. The Mexican fighter’s remarks follow Matchroom Boxing’s statement that revealed VADA’s test findings.

It’s a huge setback for a fighter who, with 575 punches in a 12-round fight, registered a CompuBox record for a flyweight match.

Pointing in the wrong direction?

Unfortunately, Eddy Reynoso and his team once again find themselves in the eye of the storm. The Rodriguez controversy exposed an intriguing narrative regarding the fame trainer’s alleged involvement. Reynoso had been fending off accusations since the Munguia controversy erupted. Now he finds himself dealing with a new problem. However, as he did previously, Reynoso issued a statement making his stand explicit. “First and foremost, I am not Francisco’s coach or manager, whom I had the pleasure of meeting in person just yesterday,” he stated before making it clear that his association with Francisco Rodriguez Jr. is restricted to support through the ‘promotion and sponsorship of the No Boxing No Life brand.’

Oscar De La Hoya had heavily criticized the team during the Jaime Munguia doping controversy. The Rodriguez issue gave him an opportunity to train his guns on the Reynoso table. But noted journalist Dan Rafael offered some clarification. “Hey, @OscarDeLaHoya, Rodriguez is not part of @CANELOTEAM’s camp. Doesn’t train or manage him. Their relationship is that his No Boxing, No Life brand sponsors him, as it does several fighters.”

So now everything rests on the outcome of Rodriguez’s B sample. If that also turns out positive, then he might face punitive action, including the result of the Yafai match being changed to a ‘no contest.’ Already, his last bout against Josue Morales has been overturned for reasons that still remain unclear.

