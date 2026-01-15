Nikita Tszyu vs. Michael Zerafa Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Reach, Weight, Knockout Ratio, and Rankings

33-year-old Michael Zerafa wants to breathe new life into his decade-and-a-half-long career. To achieve the goal that should potentially put him back in a title race, he needs to score a win over a familiar name. He is lucky to have an opportunity at hand. Tomorrow at Brisbane Entertainment Centre, he will face Nikita Tszyu, the son of Hall of Fame legend Kostya Tszyu and younger brother of former champion Tim Tszyu, for a ten-round non-title bout. The 27-year-old currently stands 4th in IBF’s light middleweight ranking.

Scheduled at 157 pounds catchweight, the fight could be the breakthrough Zerafa has been searching for. Meanwhile, should Tszyu win, he will scale up in ranks and possibly gain a matchup against the IBF titlist Bakhram Murtazaliev, who knocked out Tim 14 months ago. But to avenge his brother’s loss, Nikita needs to get past Zerafa. Will Tszyu, the scion of Australia’s most famous boxing family, exceed the expectations and carry the torch lit by his father and elder brother, or will Zerafa finally come out of the shadow and inch closer to his title dream? Let’s find answers to those questions.

Predicting Nikita Tszyu vs. Michael Zerafa: Who has better stats and a record?

The age difference isn’t the only contrast, their professional records also tell vastly different stories. It’s a fight where a veteran who has been fighting since 2011 faces a newbie who made his debut three years ago. During the last 15 years, Zerafa has competed in 37 fights, in which 5 ended in defeats – 2 via KOs.

Tszyu, who will turn 28 three days after the fight, maintains an unbeaten record. Besides his 11-win streak, it’s the strike that sets him apart. With 9 of his wins ending inside the distance, the Sydney native boasts an impressive 82% knockout ratio. In comparison, Zerafa has managed to stop 20 fighters in 32 wins, giving him a competitive 65% knockout-to-win rate.

Nikita Tszyu vs. Michael Zerafa: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Zerafa has a slight height and reach advantage. Standing 5 feet and 11 inches (180 centimeters), he’s roughly an inch taller than Tszyu, who measures 5 feet and 10 inches (177 centimeters). He surpasses Tszyu’s 70.1-inch (178-centimeter) reach with a 71.5-inch (182-centimeter) wingspan.

Four months ago, when he faced Germany’s Lulzim Ismaili, Tszyu weighed 153.2 pounds, meeting the light middleweight benchmark. In comparison, Zerafa tipped the scales at 159.1 pounds when he fought Mikey Dahlman on the Tszyu-Ismaili card.

Fight prediction

Fans and pundits have yet to make up their minds. While some outlets claim Tszyu has a 90% chance of winning the fight, others give Zerafa the benefit of the doubt with a marginal 52% edge.

The confidence in Nikita Tszyu’s prospects likely stems from his relative youth, KO ratio, and recent form. Despite Zerafa’s experience, the spate of losses instills doubts over his prospects.

Unlike his elder brother, Nikita is a southpaw who follows a very aggressive approach in the ring. A pressure fighter who loves fighting in pockets, Nikita revels in bloody exchanges. Zerafa is a more seasoned fighter who often relies on his world-class experience to push the opponent on the back foot and find an opening to score a knockout. But as the Lara fight displayed, he seems particularly vulnerable while facing unorthodox fighters and southpaws.