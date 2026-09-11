9 Years After Being Fired, Jake Paul Announces His Return to Disney With TUF-Esque Show Alongside Brother Logan

Whatever opinion one may form about his fighting skills, Jake Paul‘s prowess as an entertainer remains unquestioned.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Further strengthening his presence in the field, a latest development reveals “The Problem Child” resuming the journey with Disney that stopped most unceremoniously nine years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This series takes everything we love about competitive combat and turns it into a high-stakes survival spectacle out in the wild. Primal survivor meets fighting. You choose your opponent, fight to stay, and have nowhere to hide,” his latest X post read.

Those comments followed an update from his company, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), about a reality show focused primarily on fighting. Unlike many reality shows, this one will not be scripted, meaning the outcomes of the fights will not be predetermined.

ADVERTISEMENT

The format reportedly has Jake and his elder brother Logan splitting the up-and-coming fighters into two rival teams and mentoring them. The competitors will choose their opponents and must actually fight to survive, with one man and a woman ultimately emerging as winners.

The criteria that currently feature on Fightgamecasting, where interested fighters are supposed to apply, include skills such as MMA, boxing, wrestling, jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai, and Karate. The participants are also likely to be tested on social strategy, team skills, survival tests, and exhibition bouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The eligibility requirements include a minimum age of 18 and legal residency in the United States.

Hours later, Jake and Logan addressed fans in a separate video.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You heard the news? I got rehired by Disney,” Jake said. We’re back, yes sir. I got rehired by Disney. We’re back, yes sir. Me and Logan, we got picked up. We got a show, baby. Green lit. Green lit. Look, people are going to be fighting. It’s going to be violent. Not only are they fighting, but they’re doing survival in the woods, jungle style, every week. Like Naked and Afraid, for example, but imagine they have to fight to survive.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We need MMA fighters, boxers, anyone who has survival skills. You’re going to be on ESPN and Hulu. Click the link to sign up for the casting.”

Talking about the open casting, Logan Paul revealed that they are looking for people who are tough not only physically but mentally as well. While the competition will be tough, it will also be the most rewarding one they could expect, he added. As the WWE star mentioned the potential prize money for the winner, Jake added, “Gets……$7 trillion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney, which owns ESPN, views the project as a way to attract young male viewers. The series was previously given the working title Fight Island.

What makes the currently untitled series so compelling is that it is being produced by Wheelhouse, the company behind successful shows like Million Dollar Secret on Netflix and Duck Dynasty: The Revival on A&E.

The Disney chapter reopens for Jake Paul

The format appears to bear similarities to The Ultimate Show (TUF). Produced by the UFC, the show involves fighters who stay together in a house and compete in a win or go home tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

As with Jake and Logan’s format, the fighters are split into rival teams coached and mentored by prominent UFC stars. Now available for streaming on Paramount, the show, which kicked off in 2005, has run for 34 seasons.

That comparison also leads back to Jake Paul’s history with Disney.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake joined the Disney Channel in 2016, playing Dirk Mann in the series Bizaardvark. The partnership, however, ended in 2017. Though officially described as a “mutual split,” after a Disney representative revealed that Jake would leave the show in the middle of Season 2, it later became known that the future boxer had actually been fired.

The move stemmed from reports that claimed Jake Paul’s neighbors in West Hollywood had lodged complaints. Instances of wild parties, fire hazards, and crowds were alleged. As the controversy escalated, Paul later revealed in an interview that Disney told him to leave so the company could distance itself from the issue.

The new deal therefore brings Jake Paul back into the Disney orbit, this time through ESPN.

While fans eagerly await his return to fighting, the new development gives the Cleveland native another platform to build his profile in entertainment.