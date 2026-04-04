While the boxing world reacted with relief after she woke from the medically induced coma, the toll it took on Isis Sio‘s family and friends remains difficult to put into words. Watching a young member of the family on a ventilator, fighting for her life, is something no one would wish upon anyone.

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That fear became reality following her knockout loss to Jocelyn Camarillo on a ProBox Fight Night. The days that followed tested her loved ones in ways few can fully understand. Their reaction upon learning that Sio had awakened from the doctor-induced coma can only be imagined. But a glimpse of that moment has now surfaced.

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“💔 “Everyone was crying,” Sio reportedly said, according to World Boxing News (WBN) on Instagram.

“Boxer Isis Sio has revealed the moment she woke up from a medically induced coma after her frightening knockout,” the publication mentioned. “When she opened her eyes in hospital, her family were gathered around her bed in tears. The emotional story behind one of boxing’s most alarming recent incidents. 🥊. ”

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The post featured a photo showing Sio lying on her hospital bed, while a relative stood close by, trying to listen to her. That moment of relief came after days of uncertainty. A week earlier, Sio’s family had shared an update on her condition.

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“At this time, Isis remains in the ICU, but she is off the ventilator, and we are hopeful for her progression,” their statement read. “We are awaiting further updates from her medical team. She is currently under the care of three specialized medical divisions who are closely monitoring her condition. We sincerely appreciate the continued support, thoughts, and prayers during this time.”

As updates continued to emerge, ProBox commentator Chris Algieri offered further insight into her recovery.

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“She was in a medically induced coma for a few days, but now she is up. She has regained consciousness,” the former world champion said. “She has been speaking to her family and breathing on her own. I believe she was on a breathing system, a ventilator, for a bit there. Positive signs are coming, and that’s great news to hear.

To understand how serious the situation was, it’s worth revisiting how the incident unfolded.

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When ISIS Sio’s nightmare unfolded

The sequence of events took place on the ProBox card in San Bernardino, California. Fighting on the main card at the National Orange Show Event Center, Sio faced unbeaten Jocelyn Alexi Camarillo, a veteran of 6 fights. The 4-round junior bantamweight bout, however, ended almost immediately.

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A series of punches from Camarillo left Sio unconscious. After she began convulsing, she was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors placed her in intensive care. Reports later indicated that medical staff placed her under a medically induced coma.

Sio entered the bout following a fight in January where she suffered a 1st-round knockout loss. As a result, the California State Athletic Commission placed her under a 30-day suspension. Details about the fight purse of her recent bout sparked further backlash, with even champion Alycia Baumgardner speaking out publicly.

For the boxing world, the updates bring relief. For Isis Sio’s family, however, the only moment that truly mattered was the one when she opened her eyes, and they were there to see it.