“Not Sure What He Has Left”: Errol Spence Jr. Plots Risky Comeback as Next Fight Reports Spark Debate

It’s yet to be confirmed. It is just a matchup that remains speculative. Yet the fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Tim Tszyu has captured wide attention across boxing. That is not to say that the fight between two former world champions could be dull. The concerns center on Spence’s nearly three-year layoff.

The announcement of the potential matchup between Errol Spence Jr. and Tszyu has become a hot topic, especially given how, till recently, talks about Spence largely focused on retirement. The Texas-based former titleholder hasn’t stepped into the ring since the loss to Terence Crawford. Though he moved up a weight class and was linked to a few potential matchups, nothing materialized. By contrast, Tim Tszyu has faced questions about a recent dip in form.

Errol Spence Jr. edges toward long-awaited return

Citing sources, Ring Magazine’s Mike Coppinger tweeted that Spence Jr. and Tszyu could meet sometime this summer. “Spence hasn’t fought since his July 2023 loss to Terence Crawford. Tszyu will first take a tune-up fight in Australia prior to their bout, per sources,” he added.

That timeline underscores the gap. Come July 29, it will be three years since Spence last fought. He has stayed involved as an on-and-off promoter and has remained a familiar presence at major events. But as a fighter, his future remained unclear.

That uncertainty lingered for months. Early last year, he tried to calm speculation when rumors about his retirement surfaced. That was followed by talks about a matchup against champion Sebastian Fundora, which gained traction before fading. Later, Jermell Charlo’s name also surfaced, only to fade as well.

Age and a long break appear to have left several fans skeptical rather than excited about Spence Jr.’s return.

Spence’s return under fan scrutiny

The mere mention of a preparatory fight for Tszyu sparked teasing. One fan mocked, “But I thought Errol Spence doesn’t take tune-ups.” Now the jibe could be aimed at Tszyu, but isn’t it true that both former champions may need a tune-up before stepping in for the face-off?

However, another user wasn’t so skeptical. They said, “That’s a massive comeback fight 🥊🔥. Spence after a long layoff vs. Tszyu’s pressure is a serious test. If both show up at their best, this has all the ingredients for a classic—summer just got interesting 💯👀.” Given how their careers have dipped in recent years, the fight could serve as a final push for either.

Though still unsure about Spence’s future in boxing, another fan sounded optimistic about his prospects against Tszyu. “I don’t hate it. Think Spence wins this. Not sure what he has left, though,” they wrote. Compared with Spence, Tszyu has been more active. Hence, many appear more confident in his chances than in backing an aging, long-inactive Spence.

One fan echoed that view, saying, “36 next month, three years out of the ring, and coming off a career-altering beatdown. I really don’t think this ends well. Tszyu is not Crawford, but he’s still a younger, naturally larger, dangerous fighter. Just enjoy your millions, Errol…” While odds may tilt toward Tszyu, it may be too early to write off Spence.

But not all were so cautious. More bluntly, one wrote, “Errol Spence ‘IS DONE’ with boxing. Make it make sense. Why come back for one fight with Tim Tszyu, just to retire again? He’s not staying at 154 and risk having to face the same Boots he avoided three years at 147 as the IBF mandatory.”

That may be looking far ahead, but not without reason.

If Spence wins, then what does he plan to do next? At 154 pounds sits one of boxing’s deepest divisions. With names like Boots Ennis, Vergil Ortiz Jr., Fundora, and now Josh Kelly in the mix, it presents a difficult road forward for Spence.