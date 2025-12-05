O’Shaquie Foster vs. Stephen Fulton Stats and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, Rankings, and Knockout Ratio

As he moves up to challenge O’Shaquie Foster for the super featherweight title, one thought runs across several minds – will Stephen Fulton once again step into the ring wearing torn jean trunks and Timberland boots? Jokes apart, it’s a fight many have been looking forward to. Considering what he has been through, the devastating knockout loss to the monster Naoya Inoue, it’s tough not to admire how this torchbearer of Philadelphia boxing turned his fortunes around, became a champion again, and now aims for even greater glory.

With a shot at O’Shaquie Foster‘s title, Stephen Fulton has confirmed that he isn’t shy of challenges. However, his 32-year-old foe, fighting on home turf in Texas tonight, looks equally determined to stop Fulton in his tracks. A win over one of the lower-weight classes’ biggest stars would cement Foster’s position and move him closer to a potential title unification. So how might the 130-pound fight on the undercard of the Lamont Roach Jr.-Isaac Cruz headliner unfold? Let’s look at a few key details.

Predicting O’Shaquie Foster vs. Stephen Fulton: Who has better stats and a record?

It’s a fight between near equals, but the devil lies in the details. Over his 13-year career, Foster has won 23 fights and lost 3. The two early setbacks came long before he hit his stride; the third, against Robson Conceicao, remains contested. Their rematch eventually settled the score, with Foster securing the win.

Fulton, meanwhile, has suffered only one loss, against Naoya Inoue two years ago. Moving up two weight classes, he has surpassed 23 opponents, picking up world titles along the way.

For those expecting a flashy duel between heavy hitters, disappointment may be in store. Neither Foster nor Fulton shows much inclination toward early stoppages. If the Texan boasts a modest 52% KO rate, his 31-year-old rival lags far behind at 35%.

O’Shaquie Foster vs. Stephen Fulton: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Physically, Stephen Fulton may be at a disadvantage. Standing 5 feet 6 inches (169 cm), he is two inches shorter than Foster, who measures 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm). Likewise, Foster’s 72-inch reach (183 cm) exceeds Fulton’s by 5 inches.

In his rematch with Conceicao, Foster weighed in at 129.9 pounds. Fulton, on the other hand, came in at exactly 126 pounds for his rematch with Brandon Figueroa.

Their latest weigh-in results are as follows:

Fight prediction

Despite visible disadvantages in knockout rate and physical dimensions, it is surprising to see several outlets listing Fulton as the heavy favorite. Others take a more measured view, giving both champions an even 50% chance of winning.

The optimism around Fulton may stem from his recent activity and form. Foster has not fought since his Conceicao rematch last November. Moreover, the ending of their two fights left many unconvinced. The first bout ended in controversy, and although the second went Foster’s way, it was still a tightly contested affair.

Fulton, meanwhile, may have buried the ghosts of the Inoue loss. He drew criticism for the split-decision win over Carlos Castro. However, a dominant victory over Figueroa reaffirmed his standing in the lower divisions.

Styles and strategy

This is a fight for boxing purists. A 12-round contest between two fundamentally sound technicians. Both men may describe their styles differently, but their craftsmanship is undeniable. When asked to sum up his boxing style using emojis, Foster listed the lightning bolt, symbolizing his ability to stun and awe, followed by the gorilla, implying strength and power, and finally the bed, suggesting his capacity to put opponents to sleep.

But beyond the lighthearted description, Foster’s style rests on a sharp jab that helps him establish range. Paired with deft footwork, he glides in and out of danger.

One flaw Stephen Fulton might exploit is Foster’s vulnerability to clean shots. He often keeps his hands low, perhaps to bait his opponent, but against a smart boxer like Fulton, that tactic could easily backfire.

In classic Philadelphia fashion, Stephen Fulton prides himself on delivering a boxing clinic. With timing and patience, he works behind a crisp jab to control the pace. He tends to stay off the ropes. But the habit draws him toward the center. And that may be why he paid the price when he walked into Naoya Inoue’s trap, where the latter’s relentless pressure overwhelmed him. A similar outcome could unfold tonight if Fulton doesn’t adjust and instead allows Foster to dictate the exchanges.

A win for Fulton would finally erase the notion that the Inoue loss defines him. Likewise, a victory for Foster could open the door to major fights against names like Emanuel Navarrete or Eduardo Nunez.

Even if Stephen Fulton suffers a loss tonight, do you think anyone would seriously question his legacy, given the courage he has shown in continuing to raise the bar despite past setbacks?