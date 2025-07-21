Oleksandr Usyk Gets Emotional Message From Former Ukrainian Champ After Daniel Dubois Beatdown

If there were any doubts, Oleksandr Usyk‘s deadly left hook finally erased them to oblivion. Last Saturday, in what was a total ring domination, the modern-day boxing genius took Daniel Dubois to the cleaners, sealing the deal with a devastating left hook in the fifth round and preventing the heavy-set Briton from exacting his long-cherished revenge. Thus far, most comparisons involving Usyk were restricted to hushed voices. But with the emphatic victory at Wembley, that last bit of veneer dropped, and increasing voices now consider the Ukrainian an all-time great.

Among the many congratulatory messages, one in particular seems to have resonated strongly among fans and followers. It’s from none other than the great Wladimir Klitschko. Before Usyk made history when he became the century’s first undisputed heavyweight champion, it was Wladimir Klitschko and his brother Vitali who dominated the heavyweight boxing of the last decade. After watching yet another Ukrainian reach such spectacular heights, the younger of the Klitschko brothers penned a heartfelt message.

Calling out Oleksandr Usyk as a ‘true icon,’ the former world champion who fought the likes of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury wrote, “This was a masterclass in resilience, highlighting the indomitable spirit of us Ukrainians who overcome strength through sheer determination and willpower.”

The message reverberates particularly when considering Ukraine’s current dire situation. Wrapping the Ukrainian flag around himself, Oleksandr Usyk dedicated his outstanding win to his fellow countrymen and soldiers, some of whom were reportedly present at Wembley.

With two Olympic gold medals and three division championships, Vasyl Lomachenko has equally done his country proud. But it’s Usyk’s stellar achievements, which saw him rise and sweep through two weight classes and become the only three-time undisputed champion among men, that stand out in particular to many.

Fans can hardly forget. Last year, Wladimir Klitschko embraced Oleksandr Usyk when he became the heavyweight division’s first undisputed champion in 25 years.

Oleksandr Usyk: A legacy etched in gold

“I’m proud of you. I thank you for this victory. It’s a historic victory for you. And what is more important, it’s a historic victory for us Ukrainians,” Klitschko reportedly told Usyk at the time. As the biggest sporting icon of his country, Oleksandr Usyk has made Ukraine’s name known around the world.

But following the victory, a fresh narrative has also emerged on the sidelines. Many feel, considering he has literally ticked all the boxes in boxing, Usyk should now finally hang up the gloves. The champion, however, feels he might have a fight or two left in him before he calls it a day.

To start with, he has a mandatory challenger in Joseph Parker to reckon with. Then, speculations about a trilogy fight with Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua are also rife. During the post-fight presser, while insisting on taking a long-deserved rest, Usyk hinted, “I cannot say who my next opponent is…but I will continue in boxing; I will continue training. But now I cannot say who will be my next opponent.”

Perhaps after a couple of weeks, a clear picture will emerge. Fans will learn what the modern era’s best heavyweight boxer wants to do with his future. Whether to walk away to sunset or stay back and test waters with a few more fights and extend his legacy.

