Oleksandr Usyk Keeps Anthony Joshua Boxing Return Hopes Alive After Tragic Car Crash

Despite 24 grueling rounds between them, Oleksandr Usyk’s heart softened upon learning that Anthony Joshua may want to continue. Usyk’s former opponent has been recovering from a devastating loss that saw two of his close friends – Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele – lose their lives when their vehicle crashed into a stationary truck on a Nigerian highway. Joshua survived the accident. Yet, as he grieves the loss of his team members, the emotional toll has cast doubt on a potential comeback.

Usyk believes Joshua, who knocked out Jake Paul just weeks before the accident, may consider continuing his fighting career. His comments closely follow on the heels of unconfirmed reports that Joshua may retire from boxing. The lead-up to the Jake fight saw Joshua team up with Usyk to prepare him for the eight-round no-title bout. The footage of the two heavyweights training together had gained considerable traction.

Usyk believes Joshua still has more to give

Speaking about Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk reportedly mentioned that Joshua may be open to continuing. Though the loss of his two close friends still troubles him, he wants to press on. “I’ve already spoken with him. I heard a desire to continue in his voice for the friends he lost and for the chance to live that the Lord gave him,” Usyk said.

Having faced his own hardships and misfortunes, Usyk believes the best way to deal with a traumatic experience is to continue one’s journey. “How continuing one’s journey can be a way of honoring those who are no longer here, adding that the fallen remain a source of strength rather than absence,” he explained.

Several reports have now confirmed Anthony Joshua resumed his training at a gym. Videos of AJ working alongside a personal trainer have been doing the rounds on social media.

Speaking about Joshua’s future, promoter Eddie Hearn had refrained from fueling speculation.

Return speculation amid Joshua’s struggle with loss

As the media chased for an update on Anthony Joshua’s comeback, a visibly irked Head stated, “Right now probably, whilst he’ll need strength around him, right now he should be left alone to recover physically and emotionally and spiritually. Anything you hear about his career—until you hear it from AJ, don’t believe it.”

Given the intensity of the accident, Joshua may likely need some time to recover physically. More details should emerge when the former champion is willing to share it, he said. Closing any speculations over Joshua’s return, Hearn revealed that they’re not discussing his career right now, and it won’t be happening anytime soon.

Before the accident, talks of a career-defining matchup paired Anthony Joshua with fellow Brit Tyson Fury. Despite years spent as heavyweight champion, the duo never signed the dotted lines to finalize a fight. With Fury ending his retirement, hopes have once again surfaced.

As Usyk stated, the best course for Joshua right now is to stay focused and think about the path ahead. While the loss of Ghami and Ayodele will leave a difficult void, Joshua should continue in their memory and cement his legacy before he hangs up his gloves.