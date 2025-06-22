Oleksandr Usyk Makes Drastic Career Move Just One Month Before Daniel Dubois Rematch

Days before the title fight against Anthony Joshua, doubts emerged. Daniel Dubois‘ longtime trainer, Don Charles, may not be working the corner. Thankfully, the doubts ended up being nothing more than rumors. Charles marked his presence at Wembley. Now, as Dubois prepares himself for what’s possibly the biggest fight of his career, a fresh issue has come into focus. Only this time, it’s unfolding at the other end. In Oleksandr Usyk‘s camp.

It appears the unified heavyweight champion from Ukraine may have parted ways with long-time promoter Aleksander Krassyuk. If true, this could be a major development. The match at Wembley on July 19 is a big one for Usyk. Given how their last fight unfolded, Daniel Dubois is hell-bent on setting the record straight. For Usyk, it’s yet another chance to become an undisputed champion. Krassyuk has managed his career since he turned professional. Will this change have an effect on his preparations?

Through its Instagram handle, FTTV Boxing shared, “Just weeks before the biggest heavyweight rematch of 2025, Oleksandr Usyk and longtime promoter Oleksandr Krasiuk have officially parted ways after 12 years together.”

Incidentally, Krassyuk also posted a message. But it doesn’t talk about the separation explicitly. It featured a series of photos showing Krassyuk and Usyk together over the years. Additionally, Krassyuk mentioned the milestones they achieved.

“It’s been a tremendous journey—12 years of unbelievable success. 🏆🏆🏆 Two young dreamers met each other to change the game. 🥊 Back in 2013, I gave you my word — and I kept it. 👊🏼 At the time, no one believed we were capable of achieving what we set out to do. But by the grace of God, we completed the mission impossible,” his message read. Usyk shared the same message through his IG.

Even the Ring Magazine shared the news. While an update from the heavyweight champion is still awaited, the precise reasons remain unconfirmed. Alexander Krassyuk managed the K2 promotions and took over the charge of a sprightly Usyk soon after he won the Olympic gold at the 2012 London Olympics.

When a relationship endures for over a decade, it becomes tough to ignore the memories forged through both good times and bad.

During an interview with ‘SNAC,‘ Krassyuk reflected on his journey with Oleksandr Usyk. “I’ve been with Usyk since 2013; I can’t believe it. But I realize we’ve gone so far—that he’s gone so far. I remember his first fight, and people were telling me, ‘This guy is nothing special; he’s going to lose to the top 10 WBO-rated me. He’s scared of getting a punch; he moves too much.’ So that’s what people were telling me.”

Before Usyk, Krassyuk’s K2 Promotions managed the careers of the heavyweight brothers Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko. Along with Usyk’s manager, Egis Klimas, Krassyuk became the face of Team Usyk. Fans can hardly forget the way he fended off questions when controversy followed the first match with Daniel Dubois. The way Aleksander Krassyuk dueled with Team Fury endeared him to scores of fans.

Till further details emerge, fans can only hope the situation doesn’t negatively affect Usyk’s preparations. It’s a critical fight, and corner distractions are something he can barely afford.

What’s your take? Ahead of a big fight, could such a crucial change be a cause for concern for Usyk’s prospects?