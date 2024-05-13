Oleksandr Usyk Tattoos: Ukrainian’s Tribute to His Nation and Children

Oleksandr Usyk is a personality like none. His charm as a lovable goof coupled with his skills as a technically gifted boxer has made him an immediate fan favorite. Beneath this character, however, lies a man proud of his nation and a father deeply in love with his kids. Proof of such assertion? Well, look no further, because his tattoos give it all.

On the 18th of May at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Usyk will undertake his career’s most important fight. When he fights Tyson Fury, the WBC Heavyweight champion, he will not only defend his unified titles, but he will also fight for the undisputed heavyweight champion status that has been un-held since 1999. As he maneuvers around the ring that night, on display will be his many tattoos that have their own story to tell.

A True Ukrainian at Heart

On his right shoulder, the Simferopol, Ukraine native, has the national coat of arms of Ukraine tattooed. The shield with a trident is colloquially called, “tryzub.” The trident was not considered a national symbol until 1979 when a prominent national historian suggested adopting it to exhibit national pride.

On his left lower back, the fighter has a tattoo of an angel that closely resembles the iconic statue of Archangel Michael atop Lach Gates at the Independence Square in Kyiv. The sculpture was placed in 2002 at the monument. It holds a sword and a shield, which legend suggests is to signify its role in protecting the country from anything that might hamper its security. St Michael the Archangel is the patron saint of Kyiv and is also at the center of the coat of arms of the Ukrainian capital.

Usyk is a vocal patriot. When Russia invaded Ukraine a few years ago, the fighter went back to his country to join Kyiv’s territorial defense forces, putting his international boxing career on the back burner. A while later, he made his return to the ring for his rematch against Anthony Joshua. Dedicating that fight to the pride of his war-torn country, he told in an interview, “They (injured soldiers) were asking me to go, to fight, to fight for the country, fight for your pride and if you’re going to go there, you’re even going to help more for our country.”

In addition to his Ukrainian pride, his love for his children is also symbolized in ink with the tattoos that adorn his body.

A Proud Father: Oleksandr Usyk

Usyk’s dedication to his family extends to his arms, where the names of his two children, Yelizaveta and Kyrylo, are permanently etched in his native Ukrainian script. These names translate to Elizabeth and Kyrill in English, respectively.

Usyk married his wife, Yekaterina in the year 2009. They have four kids together: Kyrylo, Mykhalio, Yelizaveta, and a daughter who was born early this year when the fighter was preparing himself in Spain for his Tyson Fury match, which was earlier scheduled for February until its postponement due to Fury sparring injury.

