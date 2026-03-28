Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven Loses Dmitry Bivol Fight – Boxing Report

Oleksandr Usyk and Dmitry Bivol—the unified champions at heavyweight and light heavyweight—were set to fight on the same card. Two divisional kings fighting under the shadows of the pharaohs at the Pyramids of Giza made for a compelling narrative. That may no longer be the case. Reports indicate Bivol will move to headline another event in May.

Dan Rafael revealed a few details in what is still a developing story. Usyk headlines the Ring-DAZN card billed as “Glory in Giza,” where he faces former kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven for a WBC title defense. Dmitry Bivol was slated to defend his IBF belt against number one-ranked contender Michael Eifert. Though the report remains preliminary at this stage, he is now expected to headline a card in Russia.

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“Per sources, unified light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol’s IBF mandatory defense vs. Michael Eifert will not take place on the Usyk card in Egypt, as had been in the works,” Rafael wrote. “Instead, it will top an RCC Promotions card in Ekaterinburg, Russia, in May on a date to be announced.”

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If confirmed, it would mark Bivol’s return to his Russian homeland after five years. In December 2021, he defended his WBA (Super) light heavyweight title against Umar Salamov in Ekaterinburg, officially known as Yekaterinburg. A few months after the fight, he faced Canelo Alvarez.

For Bivol, who turns 36 this December, this is a significant matchup. It has been over 12 months since he last fought. On February 22 last year, he defeated Artur Beterbiev in a rematch to become the division’s undisputed champion.

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That momentum, however, did not carry forward.

Dmitry Bivol’s return in focus after months of inactivity

In the days that followed, questions surfaced about his resume, with some claiming he is avoiding prominent names to stay safe. The situation traces back to the period immediately after his win over Beterbiev, when the WBC ordered him to defend his title against the mandatory challenger and former sparring partner.

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Both sides were given a month to reach an agreement. However, amid ongoing talks of a trilogy with Beterbiev, Bivol decided to vacate the title.

The IBF soon followed with its own mandate. In July, the sanctioning body ordered a title defense against Michael Eifert. That shift also placed the spotlight on the German contender. He has been waiting for a title opportunity since 2023.

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Eifert had a matchup against Beterbiev, who instead went on to fight Bivol in October 2024. An exemption later cleared the way for the rematch with Bivol, extending Eifert’s wait.

Further delays followed in August 2025, when Bivol revealed he would undergo back surgery that would keep him out of the ring for some time. His team reportedly submitted documents seeking exemptions from title defenses with both the IBF and the WBO.

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After weeks of negotiations, just as the matchup against Eifert appeared headed to purse bids, Bivol’s promoter, Matchroom Boxing, and SES Promotions, which represents Eifert, reached a deal, potentially scheduled for the Usyk-Verhoeven card.

For now, the latest development shifts the location, but not the timeline, as Bivol remains in line to return in May.