Oleksandr Usyk Walkout Song: List of Entrance Music ‘The Cat’ Has Used Before Tyson Fury Undisputed Fight

Boxers spend months curating their walkout song to send chills down their opponents’ spines and electrify the arena. While ominous music can foretell what is about to unfold, it also brings out the fighter’s personality. So, which song will Oleksandr Usyk use to set the tone for the biggest fight of his career?

The Ukrainian champion is coming off splendid wins over Anthony Joshua, followed by Daniel Dubois. He faces Tyson Fury this May 18 to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in almost 25 years. Along with his southpaw stance and strong boxing fundamentals, his walk-out song is also something that fans fondly cherish. The 37-year-old has primarily used only one song throughout his career. Which one is it?

Oleksandr Usyk: His iconic walkout song

Usyk, at 21-0, has always used his fellow compatriot Vasyl Zhadan’s song, ‘Brothers’, for walkouts before dismantling his opponents. It is a song that perfectly embodies his spirit and the ideals he holds close to his heart. Notably, he has mixed it with various iconic costumes, the most prominent being an astronaut when he walked out to the squared circle in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2022 against ‘AJ’ and easily outpointed him.

Amusingly, when the former undisputed cruiserweight champion used ‘Brothers’ against Dubois at Stadion Wrocław during his ring walk, Zhadan had performed it live. However, soon the fans drew striking similarities between Zhadan and X-Factor star Wagner, who had carved out a cult-like following for himself. The fans had a field day differentiating the two.

Whether Usyk will use the same song against ‘The Gypsy King’ can’t be guaranteed. But given that he takes pride in his native roots and country’s culture, you couldn’t go wrong if you expected the speakers to blast ‘Brothers’ as the unified champion makes his way to the center of the Kingdom Arena. But the question remains. Can ‘The Cat’ topple down a taller and heavier Fury?

‘Gypsy King’ believes Usyk will be found ‘wanting’

The British champion holds a height and size advantage over Usyk. He believes his opponent has only beaten “limited” bigger opponents, such as Dubois, but it would be different when Usyk faces him next. He said, “You can beat the average big ones. But you can’t beat the elite big ones. Size is what really matters and we have weight divisions for a reason. And he’s going to be found wanting when he fights me on May 18.”

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – OCTOBER 28: Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk face off after the Heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou at Boulevard Hall on October 28, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The two will finally unify their titles after a couple of hiccups, Francis Ngannou dropping Fury on one knee, and a cut in training on Fury’s eyes. It remains to be seen who will emerge as the undisputed king of the heavyweight division.

