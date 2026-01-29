Oscar De La Hoya Defaults on $27 Million Loan as Troubles Pile Up Following Vergil Ortiz Jr. Lawsuit

Oscar De La Hoya has opened the year under strain. He is facing mounting pressure as controversies surrounding the Boots Ennis-Vergil Ortiz Jr. fight have circled back to his camp, with Ortiz filing a lawsuit against him. New reports say he fell behind on a $27 million loan tied to his office building, leaving the property at risk of foreclosure.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With the marquee fight between Ryan Garcia and Mario Barrios less than a month away, the latest development adds another layer of difficulty for Oscar De La Hoya as he addresses the breach-of-contract claims from Ortiz Jr. and his legal team.

ADVERTISEMENT

De La Hoya confronts a new business challenge off the ring

Based on the reports shared by real estate portal The Real Deal, it appears De La Hoya, through his company – Golden Boy Promotions – took out a $27 million loan years ago to finance an office building. He still owes about $23 million.

“Boxer Oscar De La Hoya defaulted on a $27 million commercial mortgage-backed securities loan connected to an office building in downtown Los Angeles that his company owns and occupies. De La Hoya owes about $23 million and faces foreclosure on the property, according to the notice of default and election to sell dated late last year,” The Real Deal updated.

As a result, the lender has issued paperwork that could lead to foreclosure, allowing the bank to seize and sell the building. Earlier, the lender placed the loan into “special servicing,” meaning specialists will handle negotiations. However, reports indicate the repayment deadline was missed.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sportico (@sportico) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“The latest servicer commentary, via Morningstar Credit, notes that the borrower is seeking a loan modification and extension of the maturity date—and the lender will continue discussions but has called a lawyer,” the report said. The property is a 12-story building with roughly 150,000 square feet. It is located at 626 Wilshire Boulevard in the Financial District. Golden Boy Promotions, the second-largest tenant, occupies about 7% of the space.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While he does not own the loan alone, De La Hoya also personally signed the loan paperwork in 2015.

De La Hoya’s conflicts grow with Matchroom, Ortiz’s manager, and Ortiz

For the former world champion-turned-promoter, the development comes at a sensitive moment. Weeks after Vergil Ortiz’s second-round knockout of Erickson Lubin, De La Hoya sought a 60-40 split with a 5% bonus for the winner during the negotiations for the Boots fight. Negotiations with Matchroom Boxing, however, stalled. Later, Ortiz’s manager reportedly opened a separate line of talks.

ADVERTISEMENT

De La Hoya threatened legal action. “As our lawyers have made clear, you don’t negotiate for Vergil’s fights; I do. @promoter559 (Rick Mirigian, Vergil Ortiz Jr.’s manager),” he wrote on social media.

The dispute escalated when Ortiz decided to split from Golden Boy Promotions by filing a lawsuit alleging breach of contract and claiming the company hurt his earning potential by blocking or mishandling efforts to secure a fight with Ennis.

Golden Boy’s contract with DAZN, which has been pushing both sides to make the Boots-Ortiz bout, is nearing expiration, adding another complication. “Golden Boy’s contract with DAZN is expiring and has not officially been renewed. To reach a new agreement, DAZN was putting pressure on De La Hoya with the demand to make the Ennis–Ortiz fight,” veteran journalist Dan Rafael wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

That leaves De La Hoya dealing with multiple business and legal fronts while also looking ahead to the upcoming title fight between Ryan Garcia and Mario Barrios.