Oscar De La Hoya’s GB Boxer Allegedly Linked to Document Forgery Arrest in Mexico

Oscar De La Hoya is unlikely to be pleased. Just when one of Golden Boy’s rising stars, Amari Jones, delivered a standout performance in a title eliminator, De La Hoya now finds himself watching one of his top fighters deal with legal issues.

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Several reports now indicate former unified cruiserweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, who recently headlined a card against David Benavidez, has been detained by police in Mexico.

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“Reports out of Quintana Roo, Mexico, are linking former champion Gilberto Ramírez to a detention involving six individuals in Playa del Carmen,” read the tweet from Boxing n BBQ.

A more detailed picture emerged from the Facebook page of Fight TV.

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“🔴 “Six people (were) arrested in Playa del Carmen,” it stated. “Among the alleged individuals involved is ex-2 division world champion boxer Gilberto “El Zurdo” Ramírez.”

“Civilians detained on a federal highway for alleged resistance, disobedience, and document forgery.”

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“State Police officers arrested six individuals on the Cancún–Tulum federal highway,” the report added, “in the municipality of Playa del Carmen. Among those detained on suspicion of crimes including disobedience, resistance to authorities, impersonation, and document forgery are Leticia “N,” Yareli Aracely “N,” Jocelyne “N,” Pedro Andress “N,” José Arturo “N,” and Gilberto de Jesús “N,” the latter allegedly being an alias of the well-known Sinaloan boxer Gilberto “El Zurdo” Ramírez.”

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According to the reports, the detainees were allegedly driving recklessly and attempted to flee after officers ordered the vehicle to stop.

Police said the passengers became aggressive during the stop, with some reportedly insulting and pushing officers, while one woman allegedly attempted to assault a female officer. During the inspection, officers also reportedly discovered an identification card that may have been fake.

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“José Arturo “N” was found carrying an ID with folio SSC/BJ/057 that allegedly identified him as an active member of the Benito Juárez (Cancún) Municipal Police, prompting an investigation into the possible use of forged documents,” Fight TV’s FB page added.

Ramirez, however, has not been convicted of any crime. The case has reportedly been handed over to the State Attorney General’s Office for further investigation, while no official statement or clarification has yet come from Zurdo Ramirez’s team.

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Still, the reports have generated significant attention because of Ramirez’s alleged involvement.

Gilberto Ramirez’s career enters turbulent territory

The Mazatlán, Sinaloa, native remains one of Mexico’s most recognizable boxing figures and is the first Mexican fighter to win championships in both the super middleweight and cruiserweight divisions.

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That reputation, however, took a major hit when he faced David Benavidez on Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Coming off a dominant victory over Yuniel Dorticos last June, Ramirez, who turns 35 on June 19, entered the fight as one of the toughest tests of Benavidez’s career.

But the headlining bout on the PBC-Amazon card, which was co-promoted by Oscar De La Hoya‘s Golden Boy Promotions, ended Zurdo Ramirez’s four-fight winning streak after he failed to respond to Benavidez’s body shots and combinations in the sixth round.

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The punishment left Ramirez with severe swelling around his right eye, forcing him to leave the arena on a stretcher before being taken to the hospital for precautionary head scans and medical evaluation.

Although he was later discharged, with reports indicating he had not suffered any fractures and that the swelling was subsiding, the latest development surrounding his reported detention now casts even more doubt over when, and under what circumstances, Ramirez will return to the ring.