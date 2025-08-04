Oscar De La Hoya Sets Personal Record Straight Over $150M Floyd Mayweather vs. Canelo Alvarez Fight

In 2014, 41-year-old Oscar De La Hoya was named Sports Illustrated’s ‘Promoter of the Year.’ Considering everything that had happened the year before, the honor must have come as a surprise to boxing’s ‘Golden Boy.’ On September 14, 2013, one of his rising stars, Canelo Alvarez, faced off against boxing’s biggest name, Floyd Mayweather Jr. The bout ended in a humbling defeat for the 23-year-old. While widely regarded as a masterclass by Mayweather, most remember the fight just as much for the money it generated. With nearly $150 million in pay-per-view revenue, it became the highest-grossing bout in history, until Mayweather vs. Pacquiao surpassed it.

But unbeknownst to most, major behind-the-scenes drama marked the lead-up to the fight. Reportedly, Oscar De La Hoya checked himself into a rehab facility just days before the bout. The spectacle of the fight and the money it generated seemingly overshadowed the mysterious circumstances surrounding the incident. Yet, if De La Hoya’s recent statements are to be believed, there was far more to the story than anyone realized. In a candid interview, the former world champion turned promoter unearthed long-buried chapters of his past. Revelations that may never have come to light if he hadn’t chosen to dig them up himself.

The ‘Golden Boy’ was the latest guest on the AK and Barak Bess podcast. Intriguingly, De La Hoya hinted that he was about to share something exclusive. As he walked down memory lane, he arrived at 2013, the lead-up to the Mayweather–Canelo fight. By then, he had fallen on hard times, something most fans were already aware of. De La Hoya revealed his journey to the rehab center wasn’t as straightforward as it seemed.

“I mean, yeah, you know, rehab and this and that, but not because something was wrong with me, because it was planted by certain people in higher-powered positions,” De La Hoya said, before promptly correcting himself: “Oh, no. It wasn’t planted on me. It was—it was all orchestrated.” He claimed the decision had been abrupt and forced. ‘Orchestrated’ without his consent while he was in a vulnerable mental state. According to him, it wasn’t the result of a personal crisis but rather a calculated setup, suspiciously timed around the Mayweather–Canelo fight.

De La Hoya said, “But it happened to be that week of Mayweather, which was orchestrated by certain people who had certain interests in that big fight.” During his time in rehab, he had space to reflect. He began to question the legitimacy of why he was even there. De La Hoya firmly denied ever struggling with substance abuse, insisting it had nothing to do with a——–. In his view, he never should have been in rehab to begin with.

He vividly described his exit before concluding, “I never had a d— problem. Never. Not even a drinking problem.” However, there is more to the story.

Oscar De La Hoya: Behind the headlines

To put things in perspective, Oscar De La Hoya encountered controversies beyond just substance abuse. Though later dismissed four years after the Mayweather–Canelo bout, the Olympic gold medalist faced DUI charges.

During the interview, Oscar De La Hoya spoke of internal betrayal. It seems certain executives or advisors, possibly with hidden agendas, had acted against his best interests. He expressed regret over having placed too much trust in the wrong people and giving them too much control over his business.

“So you have people running your business. When those people are not honest with you, when those people you find out they’re doing s— behind your back, then all hell breaks loose. That’s exactly what happened,” De La Hoya stated.

It was, without question, an exclusive worth noting. Some may question the validity of De La Hoya’s latest claims. Still, his revelations undoubtedly add a new layer of intrigue to a fight still remembered for Floyd Mayweather’s clinical performance.

