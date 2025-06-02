Oscar De La Hoya Throws Teofimo Lopez a Lifeline After Public Meltdown Leaves Future Uncertain

“I publicly apologize to HE; I will conduct myself with greater respect, humility, and professionalism.” For the unsavory comments that he made against His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, Teofimo Lopez finally had to swallow his pride and express regrets. He made the right move. Nevertheless, a future with Riyadh Season hangs in the balance. But it seems that, amid the blues, the champion might have stumbled upon a silver lining.

Latest reports suggest Oscar De La Hoya has offered to help Teofimo Lopez. Last month, on May 2, the Honduran-American fighter made his Riyadh Season debut at the Times Square ‘Fatal Fury.‘ He defeated Arnold Barboza Jr. during his third title defense. Ever since, the ambitious Brooklynite’s name has been making headlines for an array of potential matchups. But one misstep seems to have brought him back to square one. However, with Will De La Hoya coming to his rescue, the 27-year-old could potentially switch to a fresh plan.

Oscar De La Hoya to Teofimo Lopez: You can count on me!

“@TeofimoLopez, bro, if you have NO promoter, give me a call,” read the Golden Boy’s latest tweet. Promising to take care of the world champion’s career, he further added, “I can give you advice and take care of your best interest. Let’s make you a PPV star like you deserve.” Earlier, Teofimo Lopez had updated, “I just got fired, guys.” It coincided with Dan Rafael’s report. Seemingly, the much-anticipated fight between Lopez and Devin Haney was now in jeopardy largely on account of the light welterweight champion’s ‘tweet storm.’

De La Hoya’s post follows the recent meetup with Teofimo Lopez a few days ago. On May 30, the Golden Boy Promotions’ Darius Fulghum-Bektemir Melikuziev card unfolded in Las Vegas. So during the post-fight interaction with reporters, the former world champion-turned-promoter caught up with the reigning titleholder.

So just when a reporter asked him about the Rolly Romero rematch, De La Hoya caught a glimpse of Teofimo Lopez standing behind the reporters.

The choices haven’t vanished to ‘Takeover’

As they hugged, a laughing De la Hoya openly asked, “What’s up, brother…how did you get fired?” Taking it lightly, Lopez also responded with a smile, “Well, that’s how I get fired on my day off.” When De La Hoya highlighted how, in contrast to several fighters, he had been doing a splendid job, Lopez added, “You know it’s a business, man; it’s a business at the same time.”

Later, addressing the reporters, De la Hoya heaped praises on Lopez. He was the only boxing star who gave a stellar performance at Times Square, he insisted.

via Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 20: Teofimo Lopez celebrates his fifth rounf knockout of Edis Tatli during their lightweight fight at Madison Square Garden on April 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

For Lopez, there’s an alternate off-ramp. Despite the much-publicized fallout, it appears Bill Haney still entertains the thought of the fiery matchup between his son and Teofimo Lopez. During a recent interview, Haney Senior called the fight with Lopez something ‘personal.’

So in a tweet, Devin Haney’s father suggested that Teofimo Lopez is still ‘ducking’ his son. Calling out Rick Glaser, Dan Rafael, and Ellie Seckbach, who seem critical of Devin Haney of late, he tweeted, “@TeofimoLopez keeps ducking 🐁‼️@Realdevinhaney keeps working 💪🏽🔥.”

In a nutshell, Teofimo Lopez hasn’t run out of options altogether. Perks for joining the Golden Boy ranks include the much-coveted fight with Ryan Garcia. Something many fans have been craving.

What’s your take? Should Teofimo Lopez join the Golden Boy stable?