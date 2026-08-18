Police Release Preliminary Findings From Investigation Into Wladimir Klitschko’s Ex-Fiancée Hayden Panettiere’s Death

Back in April, in an interview with EW, Hayden Panettiere spoke about her future. On that list, the actress mentioned starting a movie production company, a skincare line, and even a book. Sadly, none of that will ever come true. The day before yesterday, Panettiere was found dead in her apartment in Greenville, South Carolina. She was 36, just five days short of her 37th birthday.

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Hayden Panettiere’s death left everyone shocked. Early in January, in what turned out to be her last on-screen appearance, Panettiere, who was once engaged to former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko and shares a daughter with him, had played Sarah Pangborn’s role in the thriller Sleepwalker. While her passing triggered an outpouring of tributes and prayers, it also led to an an official investigation. The preliminary finding from that investigation was revealed publicly by the police along with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office some time ago.

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According to the Greenville Police Department, officers and emergency medical services (EMS) received a 911 call about an unresponsive woman at Judson Mill Lofts on Easley Bridge Road on August 16, Sunday afternoon.

While the EMS personnel performed resuscitation procedures, the efforts failed, and the woman, later identified as Hayden Panettiere, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greenville PD later publicly stated that their initial assessment at the scene showed no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances. Concurrently, the County Coroner’s office finalized the physical autopsy report wherein they revealed more details about Panettiere’s passing.

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Imago Wladimir KLITSCHKO, Boxer, mit Partnerin Hayden PANETTIERE, Schauspielerin, Roter Teppich, Red Carpet Show, Ein Herz fuer Kinder – TV Spendengala in Berlin, Deutschland am 05.12.2015. Wladimir Klitschko Boxer with Partner Hayden Panettiere Actress red Carpet Red Carpet Show a Heart for Children TV Donations Gala in Berlin Germany at 05 12 2015

“An autopsy was completed today. At autopsy no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death,” the offcial statement from the Coroner’s office read. “The cause and manner of death remain pending further investigation and the completion of additional studies.”

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As such since both police and the coroner’s office have ruled out any signs of trauma or foul play, medical examiners are now relying entirely on toxicology screening and laboratory studies to pinpoint the exact chemical cause of death, something that can take several weeks while comprehensive blood and tissue panels clear lab processing.

Meanwhile, in a separate report, entertainment platform Page Six revealed that it was in possession of the 911 dispatch call log. According to the dispatch audio, responders seemingly referred to an “overdose” and said that “CPR was in progress” on an “unidentified female” experiencing cardiac arrest.

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Reports had previously revealed Panettiere’s struggles with health issues. In March, she was observed walking with crutches at LAX Airport alongside boyfriend Brian Hickerson. Apart from back pain, reports also claimed that the actress suffered from anxiety, for which she was taking medication.

In that context, back in 2014, after she gave birth to her daughter, Panettiere had also spoken about postpartum depression, besides dealing with addiction issues.

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Now 11 years old, Kaya was born to Hayden Panettiere and former heavyweight champion and boxing legend Wladimir Klitschko. The two started dating after meeting through a mutual acquaintance in 2009. Panettiere was famously sighted at the Ukrainian icon’s 2010 title defense against Samuel Peter.

The relationship, however, lasted only two years before they broke up. In 2013, they reunited and followed up with an engagement later that year. Klitschko and Panettiere stayed a couple till 2018 before they finally went their separate ways. They remained on friendly terms, though.

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In his message, where he offered his condolences to Panettiere’s family, Klitschko described her as “an important part” of his life.

“She built an incredible career through immense talent, while also facing the darker sides of a very demanding industry. Nothing will erase the times we shared or the place she had in our lives,” he wrote.

Hayden Panettiere – Gone too soon, leaving behind a lasting legacy

Born to soap opera actress Lesley Vogel and Alan Lee ‘Skip’ Panettiere, a Fire Department Captain in New York, Hayden Panettiere made her first screen appearance as a child actor.

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She eventually graduated to the big screen, starring in movies like Remember the Titans and the Scream franchise.

But the role that brought Pannetiere widespread recognition and popularity was that of Claire Bennett in NBC’s Heroes. Later, she played Juliette Barnes in the musical Nashville. Beyond acting, Panettiere could also sing. For her contribution to the 1998 Pixar animation A Bug’s Life, she received a Grammy nomination as well.

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Panettiere’s death was particularly heartbreaking because it came three years after the death of her brother Jansen. He was 28 years old when he died from what was reported as termed cardiomegaly, or an enlarged heart, along with aortic valve complications.

Now with Hayden gone, the loss is being felt by those who knew her and the millions who watched her onscreen. The statement released by her father described the actress as “an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her—and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”

As more details surrounding the investigation into her death emerge, Hayden Panettiere’s passing has left behind a remarkable body of work and memories that will remain with her fans for years to come.