Prayers Pour in After Former World Title Contender and Boxing Legend Passes Away: “RIP My Dear Champ”

Ruben Castillo, a former world title contender known for his thrilling battles with boxing legends, has tragically passed away at 68. The Lubbock, Texas-born fighter was best known for facing four Hall of Fame legends in his attempt to become a world titleholder. He passed away on February 24 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Tributes quickly followed, with the WBC president, Mauricio Sulaiman, who had known Castillo for years, releasing a statement afterward.

“I’m so deeply saddened by the passing away of Ruben Castillo,” Sulaiman said during his WBC Walk. “What a wonderful man. He fought Salvador Sanchez, Chavez, Laporte, so many greats in the ring. Yet he was such an unbelievable friend—nice, kind, always happy, always funny. Our prayers (are) with Cindy, with the family, and with friends. We will always remember Ruben Castillo. May he rest in peace!”

A resident of Bakersfield in California, Ruben Castillo laced up when he was just 9 years old. He began his professional career in 1975 and fought in the lightweight, featherweight, and super featherweight divisions. He began his professional career with a remarkable 43-fight unbeaten streak, starting in 1975.

Castillo’s relentless pursuit of a world title saw him repeatedly step into the ring with legends, a testament to his courage. However, his world championship quest was a series of near-misses, beginning with an 11th-round stoppage against Alexis Arguello in 1980, followed by a grueling 15-round decision loss to the great Salvador Sanchez just three months later. His title dreams were ultimately denied in subsequent bouts against Juan Laporte and Julio Cesar Chavez.

He retired in 1997 with a record of 67 wins (35 KOs), 10 losses, and 2 draws. Despite retiring, Castillo remained a fixture in the sport as a sharp and insightful ringside analyst.

His friendly, humble nature and quick wit made Castillo widely respected. Here is how the boxing world reacted to his passing.

Boxing mourns the loss of Ruben Castillo

Legendary matchmaker Bruce Trampler wrote in Spanish: “Well said, Don Mauricio. Rest in peace, friend Ruben!” Having worked with legends like Floyd Mayweather, Oscar De La Hoya, and many more, Trampler, a World Boxing and International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee, understands what the loss of Ruben Castillo means to boxing.

To many, Castillo’s affable nature stood out. Former boxer, trainer, cornerman, and boxing historian Jose Corpas wrote, “RIP Ruben. Condolences to the family and friends of one of the nicest guys you could meet.”

Emmy Award-winning sports broadcaster Rich Marotta recalled the days when he worked alongside Castillo. “Saddened to hear of Ruben Castillo’s passing. Ruben, a fine fighter, worked for years alongside legend Tom Kelley on Forum Boxing telecasts. Later I had the chance to work with Ruben on a number of shows. He could be very insightful and very funny too, both on and off the air. RIP,” he wrote. His colleagues will remember the mark he made both on and off the air.

Steve Kim also remembered Castillo’s expertise as an analyst. “Heard about the passing of Ruben Castillo, who in his day was a very good fighter. But for me, he’ll always be the ringside analyst on Prime Ticket for Forum Boxing, usually alongside Tom Kelly,” his message read. While recalling Castillo’s career in the ring, many also remember his second act as a boxing pundit, particularly his tenure at California’s regional sports cable channel Prime Ticket, which broadcast boxing matches from the Inglewood Forum.

A few users looked back at Castillo’s career that was marked by fights against some of boxing’s greatest. “Rubén Castillo, a great of boxing, has passed away.” He faced gladiators like @Jcchavez115 and Sal Sanchez. RIP,” one wrote. Castillo lost to all three greats – Arguello, Sanchez, and Chavez. But taking the formidable Sanchez the distance just months after suffering an 11th-round knockout loss to Arguello underscored his toughness as a fighter.

Boxing Scene writer remembered Castillo’s career: “Former featherweight contender Ruben Castillo has passed away at age 68. Faced world champions Alexis Arguello, Salvador Sanchez, Juan Laporte & Julio C. Chavez, losing each time. Made a brief comeback in 1995 before retiring in 1997. Resided in Bakersfield. #RIP to Ruben.”

Clearly, Castillo’s career and character resonated beyond his time in the ring.

For those born in the 1990s and later, Ruben Castillo may just be a part of boxing history. Yet younger generations can still draw lessons from his career. In an era filled with elite talent, he fought hard to carve out his own place.