Prayers Pour In as Boxing Hall of Famer and Iconic Actress Passes Away: “Rest in Peace”

Tragedy has hit the boxing world again. Actress and one of boxing’s pioneering figures, Gwen Farrell Adair, has passed away. She was 93.

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Best known for her roles in the television series M.A.S.H., Farrell drew attention in the 1980s when she became a boxing referee, an uncommon move at a time when women were far less visible in the sport. As news of her passing spread, fans and followers took to social media to pay tribute.

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According to information shared by Farrell’s son Keith Farrell, TMZ reported the actress passed away on Thursday in Sherman Oaks, California. She died of natural causes.

On a GoFundMe page created to cover funeral costs, the Farrell family released an official statement.

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“Gwen was so much more to her family,” it read. “She was a grandmother, a guiding light, and a steady source of love and wisdom. She had a way of making those around her feel supported, understood, and cared for without needing recognition.”

“Her passing leaves a deep void in our hearts, one that cannot be filled. We will miss her voice, her strength, and the quiet comfort she brought into our lives. While we are heartbroken, we are also incredibly grateful for the life she lived and the legacy she leaves behind.”

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Born Gwendolyn ““”Gwen” Yancey Farrell in Austin, Texas, Farrell was the daughter of Lovie Yancy, who founded the restaurant chain Fatburger.

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While she gained recognition for playing a nurse on the hit series M.A.S.H. (26 episodes), Farrell also appeared in drama series such as Billy Jack Goes to Washington, Starsky and Hutch, and Soylent Green.

What set her apart, however, came outside of Hollywood. In 1980, Farrell made a career move that few had attempted at the time. She became a boxing referee in California when the sport had yet to fully open to women. She later became the first woman to officiate a world title bout.

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“With confidence, fairness, and unwavering composure, she earned the respect of fighters, trainers, and fans alike,” the Farrell family statement read. “She didn’t just do the job; she broke barriers and proved that strength comes in many forms.”

That uncommon journey across two fields stood out to fans.

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Fans mourn loss of boxing trailblazer and M*A*S*H actress Gwen Farrell

“While her acting credits included appearances in projects like MASH* and Billy Jack, her legacy extended well beyond Hollywood. She earned respect in the boxing world, breaking gender barriers in a sport that had long excluded women from officiating,” one wrote.

With Nevada granting the first boxing license to a woman in 1975, the sport was still slow to accept equal participation, making Farrell’s rise even more notable.

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Another fan echoed similar sentiments. “She wasn’t just a TV guest star—she carved out a unique, trailblazing path across both entertainment and sports,” they wrote. Building an identity in one field can take a lifetime, but Farrell did so in two, underscoring her range and ability.

“Rest in peace. She was featured in ‘Abyssinia, Henry,’ which I just watched on MeTV again the other day,” a user said. While known for her roles in TV sitcoms, Farrell also made notable contributions to films.

Reflecting on her legacy, one fan noted, “Sad news. Gwen Farrell brought that tough, heartfelt nurse vibe to M*A*S*H like nobody else. 93 years… she lived a full one.”

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Another added, “May she rest in peace. 🙏🏻”

Across both entertainment and boxing, Farrell left a lasting mark, one that few have managed to replicate.

Her journey from television screens to title fights remains a rare path, and it ultimately led to her induction into the World Boxing Hall of Fame.