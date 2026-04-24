Prayers Pour In as George Foreman’s Friend and Hall of Fame Icon Passes Away

It is a sad day for boxing. Bill Caplan has passed away at age 90. A well-known and highly regarded publicist, he worked alongside legends and champions, covering some of boxing’s most defining events and eras. As news of the widely respected figure’s passing spread, tributes from several well-known names began to emerge.

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To understand their sorrow, one needs to look back at the many years Caplan, widely known as “Uncle Bill,” spent around some of boxing’s biggest names. In a career that spanned 6 decades, he began by handling public relations for promoter Leo Minskoff and the great Joe Louis.

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Later, he worked alongside Don King, Bob Arum, and Oscar De La Hoya. His long association with former heavyweight champion and icon George Foreman, who passed away last year, is what many remember Caplan for.

Beginning well before Foreman became a world champion, the relationship lasted nearly 50 years and continued through the later stages of their lives. The two met for the first time when Foreman was still an amateur fighter. Thanks to Caplan’s appetite, the heavyweight legend used to refer to him as “Buffet Bill.”

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For his outstanding contributions to boxing, Bill Caplan received several awards, including the Marvin Kohn Good Guy Award and the Barney Nagler Award for Long and Meritorious Service. Later, in 2022, he was inducted into the IBHOF (International Boxing Hall of Fame).

Imago Celebrities: Author, Publicist, Boxer, From left to right: author of B Is for Boxing Michael Salita, hall of fame boxing publicist Bill Caplan, and Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin, Kazakhstani professional boxer and the current, unified WBA (Super), IBF, interim WBC, and IBO middleweight champion

His passing understandably left many saddened. Many of them went on to share thoughtful messages.

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Bill Caplan: A name the sport won’t forget

IBHOF elector and boxing reporter Cynthia Conte recalled Caplan’s humorous nature. “This is so sad to hear. Uncle Bill Caplan was an incredibly funny and kind man. He will be deeply missed. Condolences to his family 🤍🕊️🙏🏽🥊,” she wrote. In a sport defined by physicality, retaining one’s wit and warmth is an attribute that stands out.

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“Just reading about the news of the passing of Bill Caplan,” wrote Steve Kim. “This is a guy who truly loved boxing and was always very helpful to anyone that covered it. Nobody enjoyed being at fights and fight events more than him. He was a true ‘boxing guy.’ May he rest in peace.” There are many stakeholders in the sport. Yet to be described as a “real boxing guy” is something only a few like Caplan earned.

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For WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán, Bill Caplan’s passing goes beyond personal loss. “I can’t believe the news about Bill Caplan passing away. Uncle Bill, my dearest friend who took me to Disneyland when I was 8 years old and had always been so close to me. God bless him forever and for eternity, and to the family and so many friends worldwide, my sympathy and prayers,” he wrote. For those who knew him closely, the loss is both personal and profound.

It was a sentiment Dan Rafael shared: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my dear friend Uncle Bill Caplan, the Hall of Fame publicist. We shared countless good times together over the past 25+ years. Condolences to his wonderful family and his many #boxing friends.”

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Sharing a photograph of Caplan holding an old picture of George Foreman, Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach paid a touching tribute. “You will be missed, my friend. Rest in peace, Bill. 🕊️ …”

For those unfamiliar, while a legendary publicist, Caplan was equally adept as a ring announcer and a matchmaker.

Taken together, his contributions across roles and generations have left a significant void in boxing. It won’t be easily filled.