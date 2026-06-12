Prayers Pour In as Legendary Boxing Champ-Turned-Comedian Passes Away Due to Pneumonia

The boxing world is mourning. A man who made the “Guts Pose”—the double-handed, fist-raised celebration—popular and later became a fixture of Japanese entertainment is no more. Yuji Suzuki, known to all as “Guts Ishimatsu,” passed away in Tokyo after suffering from pneumonia. He was 76.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The news, shared by his agency yesterday, revealed Ishimatsu died on June 2 and sparked a wave of prayers and tributes highlighting the way the former world-champion-turned-comedian’s career and life touched generations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obituary. Guts Ishimatsu passed away peacefully on June 2, Reiwa 8 (aged 76) due to pneumonia at a hospital in Tokyo. We extend our heartfelt gratitude for the kindness shown to him during his lifetime and hereby report his passing,” read the note from Ishimatsu’s management concern Guts Enterprise.

“It would make us happy if every time you strike a guts pose, you think of Guts Ishimatsu,” it added, concluding with the boxing icon’s famous catchphrase “OK Corral!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The reaction reflected a life that saw Ishimatsu not only regale the boxing world but also entertain those who, while not following the sport, came to know him through appearances on television and in movies. Born on June 5, 1949, in Awano, Tochigi Prefecture, Ishimatsu grew up in a post-war Japan where he had to abandon his dreams of becoming a physical education teacher due to his family’s financial situation. Later he moved to Tokyo, where he did odd jobs and started training in boxing.

Honing his skills under the watchful eyes of legendary Japanese trainer Edward “Eddie” Townsend, Ishimatsu embarked on a professional career where he soon gained attention for his courageous style that earned him the famous moniker associated with him, “Guts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Making his debut in 1966, Ishimatsu’s career swung between wins and loses with matchups against some of the greatest names of the era. While he lost his first attempt at a world title to Ismael Laguna for the WBC lightweight belt, Ishimatsu worked his way through the ranks, becoming the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation Light champion. That success likely helped land him another shot at a world championship despite Roberto Duran knocking him out in the 10th round of their non-title bout in 1973.

ADVERTISEMENT

The following year, Ishimatsu finally became a world title holder when he defeated Rodolfo Gonzalez and went on to defend it on 5 occasions, including a win over legend Ken Buchanan, before Esteban DeJesus defeated him in 1976. Two years later, Ishimatsu finally hung up the gloves after consecutive losses.

After retiring from the ring, Ishimatsu evolved into a much-loved television personality whose catchphrase, “OK Boku-jo” (“OK Corral”), gained immense popularity in quiz and game shows. Like several boxing icons before and after him, including George Foreman, Mike Tyson, and Sugar Ray Leonard, he successfully carved out a second career in entertainment, becoming a household name well beyond boxing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, Ishimatsu expanded his presence to the big screen, where he acted in movies such as Steven Spielberg-directed Empire of the Sun and later Ridley Scott’s Black Rain.

It is perhaps no surprise, then, that so many fans would feel his absence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“OK Corral” echoes one last time as fans remember Guts Ishimatsu

“If it weren’t for this person, the fist pump wouldn’t have been born into the world either, right?” wrote one. They were talking about the pose Ishimatsu struck after his world championship win in 1974. Known as the “Guts Pose” (Gattsu Pōzu), the iconic celebration saw him raise both gloved fists in triumph after his victory. The image struck an instant chord with the public, inspiring many imitations across popular culture, including anime and video games.

Another user who offered prayers for Ishimatsu also couldn’t help but reflect on the late champion’s striking pose. “I pray for Mr. Guts’ eternal rest. However, the guts pose… No one in the world had done it until then. Now it’s a victory pose that everyone does. To think Mr. Guts was the origin…” they wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To the young folks who think he’s just a dumb-character comedian: Tatsuya “Guts” Ishimatsu was a super champion who defended the lightweight title—three weight classes above Inoue Naoya’s super bantamweight—five times! Be amazed, damn it!” wrote another. That comparison to Inoue may be debatable, but the sentiment reflects the respect many still have for a fighter who defended his titles in an era where boxers competed relentlessly.

Another added, “You brought me energy and laughter in my childhood.

My prayers are with you for eternal peace. OK Corral 🙆‍♀️.”

A similar sentiment appeared in another tribute: “It’s so awesome that even the official documents include their usual catchphrase. I hope they’re over there in their world, fist-pumping and laughing too.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While tributes from Roberto Duran or the Japanese Boxing Commission are yet to emerge, the reaction from fans alone illustrates the impact Ishimatsu has across multiple generations.

For a man who gave Japan two of its most enduring cultural sympols – a pose and a catchphrase – few farewells could have captured his legacy more fittingly. Even decades after leaving the ring, Guts Ishimatsu remained a figure capable of bringing together boxing fans, television audiences, and casual admirers alike. Judging by the messages that continue to pour in, he will not be forgotten anytime soon.