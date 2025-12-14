Prayers Pour In for Anthony Holloway After Collapsing Mid-Fight at Boxing Event in Stockton

At the Stockton Arena, Diego Pacheco continued his unbeaten run. He secured a unanimous win over Kevin Lele Sadjo. With the latest title defense, the super middleweight contender cemented his position in a star-studded division. Unfortunately, before Pacheco’s feat grabbed headlines, an incident saw the Matchroom event gain considerable traction. It unfolded during the undercard. Cruiserweights Cheavon Clarke and Anthony Holloway were scheduled for an eight-round fight.

However, the bout ended abruptly after the fourth round when the American fighter collapsed in the ring. Though details remain sketchy, it seems 32-year-old Anthony Holloway, who comes with a record of 10 losses against 9 wins, had to be taken out on a stretcher. The visiting Briton was awarded a win via corner retirement.

Anthony Holloway vs. Cheavon Clarke: The moment it stopped

Shedding light on the incident, a Twitter post read, “Anthony Hollaway was saying he couldn’t breathe while in his corner and then slowly fell out of the stool. The stretcher got here quick, but he’s still down.” Cheavon Clarke and Holloway fought in the free segment of the DAZN-streamed show.

By the third stanza it became clear – Holloway was having a tough time. Unable to answer the questions Clarke raised, he resorted to excessive clenching. As the fourth round stretched, his legs gave way. Following a mandatory caution, the referee docked a point from Holloway when he grabbed Clarke’s hands.

He tried to fight back, but Clarke proved too strong an opponent. Even the commentators could make out something was wrong when Holloway walked back to his corner during the 1-minute break. On his part, the referee asked Holloway if he wanted to continue, the commentator stated, promptly adding, “The answer is ‘No’—fight waived off.”

However, the situation soon turned grim when Holloway collapsed on the canvas. Thankfully medical staff quickly responded. Let’s look at a few comments that came in the wake of the incident.

Support and well-wishes for Holloway

No sooner did they come across the news than fans started praying for Anthony Holloway. With folded hands, one wrote, “Prayers up 🙏.” A stark reminder promptly followed: “Boxing is nothing to play with.” Eminent sports writer and analyst Chris Mannix shared a few more details. According to him, after Holloway collapsed, attending medical staff took him out of the ring on a stretcher.

“Scary moment in Stockton: Anthony Holloway collapses in his corner after the fourth round of a cruiserweight fight against Chev Clarke. Holloway was taken from the ring by stretcher,” Mannix wrote.

To some fans the incident rekindled sad memories. “Shades of Gerald McClellan. I hope he’s all right,” this fan wrote. It’s been over 30 years since Hall of Famer Nigel Benn fought the infamous title defense against Gerald McClellan. After the fight, McClellan collapsed in the ring. Later he underwent surgery to treat a blood clot in his brain. The injury had a long-term impact on his health.

Boxing Scene writer and teacher Francisco Salazar appreciated the Stockton crowd’s mature behavior. He wrote, “Holloway’s eyes were open, and he was being given oxygen. The crowd here in Stockton with the polite and courteous applause as he’s wheeled out of the arena on a gurney. Sending positive vibes and hope Anthony Hollaway gets well soon.” Respect for a fighter, even the one defeated, should never cease.

Further details about Anthony Holloway’s conditions are awaited.

The 32-year-old fighter from Illinois stepped into the fight after suffering two back-to-back losses, including one inflicted by Oleksandr Gvozdyk. Last year he staged an upset by defeating rising prospect Sonny McEwen on ‘The Battle of the Rising Stars.’ Hoping he’s back on his feet soon.

Feel free to share your messages in the comments box below.