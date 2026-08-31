“R.I.P”: Prayers Pour In From Michael Buffer, George Kambosos Jr., and Others as Australian Boxing Legend Dead at 75

Australian boxing has lost one of its toughest legends. Tony Mundine, the man who fought anyone, across four weight divisions, and never needed hype to prove how good he was, has died at 75 after suffering a heart attack. He was a former world title challenger, the only Australian to compete across four divisions, and for die-hard fans, one of the greatest fighters this country ever produced.

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The news hit Australian boxing hard. Fighters, broadcasters, journalists, and fans quickly paid tribute to Mundine, remembering not just the champion he was, but the toughness and respect he carried throughout his career.

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“🕊️ Australian boxing legend Tony Mundine has passed away, aged 75. May he rest in peace,” Boxing Kingdom’s tweet read.

“An absolute Australian boxing legend in fact and folklore who was undefeated in 4 divisions against his fellow countrymen!” reacting to the news, Hall of Fame announcer Michael Buffer wrote. “The teenage rugby player who became world-renowned in the ring & fought the best of his era! R.I.P. Tony Mundine w/❤️+Respect🥊.”

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Fellow Australian and former lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. also paid tribute, recalling his own memories of Mundine at the old Eveleigh Street boxing gym in Redfern. “Rest in peace to an absolute Australian boxing legend, Tony Mundine. 🙏🏻 A sad day in Australian sport, some great memories at the old Eveleigh Street boxing gym in Redfern sparring Choc with Tony always in his corner. A great man. My condolence to Anthony and the whole Mundine family.”

Ring Magazine’s former editor and veteran journalist Tom Gray stated, “RIP Tony Mundine. The definition of a true Aussie badass. Competed against Monzón, Briscoe, Parlov, Yaqui López, Luis Rodríguez, Griffith, and others. Held Commonwealth titles and middle and light heavy during a VERY tough era 🇦🇺🥊🇦🇺.”

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One fan pointed to Mundine’s long fight for recognition despite facing elite names like Carlos Monzón, Emile Griffith, Luis Rodríguez, and Denny Moyer. “I think my favorite part of Tony Mundine’s story is just how hard he had to fight for the public to accept that he was one of Australia’s best. Fought a who’s who—Monzón, Griffith, Rodríguez, and Moyer—in order to go from undesirable to undeniable!” the user wrote.

Born in New South Wales to Indigenous Australian parents, Mundine first gravitated toward rugby before finding his calling in boxing. He turned professional on March 5, 1969, and went on to fight across middleweight, light heavyweight, cruiserweight, and heavyweight, compiling an 80-15-1 record with 64 stoppage wins in 96 fights.

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Mundine won several titles in Australian and Commonwealth competition. The most remarkable aspect of the Aussie great’s boxing career is the fights he had against some of the sport’s greatest figures.

On October 5, 1974, he faced Carlos Monzón for the WBA middleweight title. The fight ended in a fifth-round knockout loss for Mundine. A few months before, Mundine had fought Bennie Briscoe in Paris.

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One of the highlights of Mundine’s career was his win over legend Emile Griffith.

Mundine retired from professional boxing in 1984 after losing to Alex Sua for the Australasian light heavyweight title.

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Two years later, he was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for “service to sport, particularly to boxing and to Aboriginal youth.” He was inducted into the Australian National Boxing Hall of Fame in 2005.

After he stopped fighting, Mundine’s boxing legacy continued through his son, Anthony Mundine.

Reflecting on his father’s passing, the former super middleweight world champion wrote on Instagram, “I don’t know what to say; I’m broken. Thanks for doing all you did for me and supporting me in every moment, showing love and strength. Gonna miss you, Tonza. There’s only one Tony Mundine,” Anthony posted on Instagram.

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Later, Tony Mundine’s grandson Rahim Mundine also became a boxer.

Tony Mundine will be missed by the boxing world, and the mark he left on the sport will remain for years to come.