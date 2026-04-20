Rapper Who Sparred With Ryan Garcia Breaks Down in Tears Over Brutal Weight Cut

There’s a reason old-timers used to say, “You don’t play boxing.” To reach a stage where he can sustain a punch, a fighter has to go through a grind that often separates the weak from the strong. Terence Crawford once summed it up this way: “If I take my body through hell in the training camp, and I’m working through that, what can you possibly do to me to stop me from doing whatever I want with you?”

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That mindset is reflected in Chrisean Rock‘s recent clip. As she gets ready to make her pro-boxing debut, the rapper who sparred with Ryan Garcia this past December broke down, sharing the harsh reality behind training, particularly when it involves weight cutting.

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“Like this boxing stuff hurts,” Rock said. “And I just want to record this moment because I want to remember how hard it took, how much work I had to work for this.”

Filming from what appears to be a car, the rapper wiped her tears. In that moment, the clip captured what fighters often describe but rarely show.

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The social media caption added more context: “Hey y’all, just a little update on cutting weight. Please pray for me.”

Additional footage showed Rock describing her condition during the weight cut: “I’m hungry, but it’s like, not really, not that hungry, but I do want some food, like, some french fries, some spaghetti, something.”

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That struggle comes as Rock prepares for her first professional outing, where the demands go beyond just stepping into the ring. The Maryland-born reality show will appear on a fight card promoted by XRUMBLE, a celebrity and hybrid MMA show organizer.

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The event, scheduled for April 26 at Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack in Chester, Pennsylvania, features Rock facing pro wrestler Zenith Zion in the main event. Floyd Mayweather’s sister, Fatima Mayweather, co-headlines alongside MMA fighter “Vicious” Venus Marcial.

Chrisean Rock gets a reality check in Ryan Garcia’s sparring session

In preparation for the bout, the rapper signed with champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ longtime trainer, Calvin Ford, underlining her seriousness about the boxing debut. The well-regarded coach said of his celebrity pupil, “She’s got the power, she’s got the speed, and most importantly, she’s got the heart. We aren’t here for a show; we’re here for a win.” For Rock, that backing also raises expectations as much as it offers support.

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Even before signing with XRUMBLE, Rock had made her intentions clear after footage of a confrontation in Compton went viral. She said she needed to improve her self-defense skills and shared that she was reaching out to Ryan Garcia.

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“He’s about to show me how to use both my hands,” her Instagram story read. “I will be going pro in Jesus’ name.”

That training session, however, played out differently from what many might expect. The session with Garcia, who was gearing up for a comeback after the surprise loss to Rolando “Rolly” Romero, was anything but technical.

Rock, lacking form or style, threw haymakers at Garcia, who took them in stride. Garcia then stopped the exchange after what appeared to be an inadvertent shot landed on Rock.

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“I didn’t mean it; I’m sorry. “I’m sorry, sorry,” offering his apologies, Garcia said. “No, it was an accident; I stuck my hand out. I didn’t plan… Oh my, oh my God. I hit her. No, that was an accident, I swear.”

With fight night approaching, Rock can now look back on those exchanges and her training under Ford. Realizing how demanding boxing can be is part of the process. She faces a tough opponent on Sunday night; however, after everything she has gone through, the question is no longer just about the fight. It’s about how far that grind has already taken her before she even steps into the ring.