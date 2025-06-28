Raul Curiel vs. Victor Rodriguez Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Rate

The Jake Paul – Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. event is shaping up to be a true bonanza for boxing enthusiasts. Most fans will undoubtedly tune in for the headline bout, the one between the YouTuber-turned-boxer and the former middleweight champion. However, the MVP-Golden Boy Promotions card features an impressive lineup of fights designed to captivate both spectators and viewers around the globe. Among the night’s standout matchups is the title fight between unified cruiserweight champion Gilberto Ramirez and Yuniel Dorticos. Adding more intrigue to the main card is the return of combat sports legend Holly Holm. Also featured is a thrilling bout between Floyd Schofield and veteran Tevin Farmer.

But nestled within this exciting lineup is a fight that promises to deliver fireworks. It’s the high-stakes welterweight showdown between two top contenders – Raul Curiel and Victor Rodriguez. Scheduled for ten rounds, this clash is set to take place on the main card on June 28 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. So before the two warriors enter the ring, let’s dive into the tale of the tape and examine how these fighters compare.

Predicting Raul Curiel vs. Victor Rodriguez: Who has better stats and record?

In terms of professional experience, the Mexican Raul Curiel appears to hold some advantage. Since making his debut in 2017, Curiel has competed in 16 bouts, recording 15 wins and 1 draw. Notably, 13 of those victories have come by way of knockout, giving him a formidable KO-to-win ratio of 87%. His reputation as one of the division’s most dangerous finishers is well-earned.

Victor Rodriguez, meanwhile, began his professional journey in 2020, roughly three years after Curiel. Despite the shorter career span, the Uruguay-born contender, however, matches Curiel in total bouts. With 17 fights under his belt, he remains undefeated with one draw.

However, the major contrast lies in their finishing styles. Unlike Curiel, Rodriguez often prefers to go the distance. With 9 of his 16 wins coming via decision, his current knockout rate sits at 56%. It’s respectable, but not as fearsome as his opponent’s.

Curiel vs. Rodriguez: height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Physically, the two fighters are closely matched. Both Curiel and Rodriguez stand at 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) tall. In reach, Rodriguez holds a slight edge at 70.5 inches (179 cm), just half an inch more than Curiel.

Official weigh-ins for the DAZN-streamed event are still pending. But a look at their recent history might offer some guidance. In his last outing against Alexis Rocha, Curiel weighed in at approximately 146.5 pounds. Rodriguez registered a weight of 147 pounds in his most recent fight against Panamanian veteran Alberto Mosquera.

Fight Prediction

Both fighters are 29 years old, closely matched in age, size, and record. However, oddsmakers seem to have installed Raul Curiel as a clear favorite to win on Saturday night. Some predictions give him nearly a 90% chance of victory.

Why the confidence in Curiel? Likely, it’s due to his reputation as a heavy hitter. Rodriguez is technically sound and has shown improvements in recent performances. He secured stoppage wins in his last three fights. But looks like Curiel’s consistency and knockout power give him a decisive edge.

Ultimately, this bout could hinge on who controls the early rounds and dictates the pace. Fans can expect Rodriguez to come out aggressive. However, Curiel’s experience, composure, and punching power may allow him to take control as the fight wears on.

Our prediction: Raul Curiel wins a tightly contested battle, possibly by late stoppage or a majority/split decision.

Do you agree with our prediction? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!