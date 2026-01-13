“Rest in Peace, My Champ”: Evander Holyfield Joins Boxing World in Mourning Sugar Ray Leonard’s Personal Loss

Boxing great Sugar Ray Leonard has suffered a profound loss. His attorney, Jim ‘Ryan’ Ringo, passed away recently. The icon, one of the original “Four Kings” who mesmerized fans through the eighties with unforgettable fights, had known Ryan since the days he began making his mark in boxing.

Though Ryan remained mostly behind the scenes, Leonard’s Instagram post revealed how much he meant to him. It has been years since Leonard retired from boxing, but he remains active on social media, sharing key details about his life and activities. While many fans offered their sympathies and condolences, the message also moved several prominent names in the boxing world, including Evander Holyfield.

Sugar Ray Leonard honors the memory of a dear friend

“It is with great sadness that I learned about the passing of my attorney, Jim Ryan ‘Ringo’,” Sugar Ray Leonard wrote. “I’ve shared many incredible moments with him throughout my career. Rest in peace, my Champ. 🕊️🙏🏿”

The post featured an old photograph in which Leonard is sitting alongside Jim Ryan beneath a headline that read, “Leonard Regains Title With TKO.” It likely dates back to 1980, when Leonard, after losing his welterweight title to Roberto Duran, regained it in the infamous “No Mas” fight in the Superdome in New Orleans.

Months earlier, when Leonard traveled to Montreal, Canada, for his first fight with Duran, Ryan had accompanied him. A brief look through old reports suggests Leonard had known Ryan since their childhood days.

Here are the messages Holyfield and others shared in response to Leonard’s post.

Holyfield joins others in offering condolences

Leonard’s message caught the attention of heavyweight great Evander Holyfield, who wrote, “Prayers for the departed.” The two share a friendly relationship built on mutual respect and admiration, and they are often seen together at boxing events.

Another fan wrote, “Very sorry to hear this, Champ. My sincere condolences to you and all his family and friends.” Leonard’s message clearly showed the close bond he shared with Ryan, and their families will need prayers and strength to get through this difficult time.

Another message followed, filled with empathy and support: “Rest In Heaven, Sir Jim “Ringo” Ryan! ❤️🕊️ My condolences go out to his family, friends and prayers of strength, healing & comfort cover them all! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽” One fan, however, admitted being briefly confused. They wrote, “My heart stopped. At glance I thought it was to do with you, Ray. You are a great influence to us all. Don’t get a big head, but yes, you’re my favorite fighter of all time. 🥊”

With folded hands, another user wrote, “My condolences to you and the family 🙏.” The outpouring of messages showed how those connected to a great person are embraced by countless followers.

It will take time for Sugar Ray Leonard’s heart to heal.

Considering the many years they spent as friends, the void left behind may never be fully filled. But Leonard will always cherish the memories they shared.