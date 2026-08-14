“Rest in Peace”: Prayers Pour In After Paralyzed Boxer Prichard Colon Dies at Age 33

Eleven years after he suffered a debilitating brain injury during a fight that left him paralyzed, former professional boxer Prichard Colon has passed away. He was only 33.

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The boxing world has plunged into grief. As the news of Colon’s passing spread, the social media landscape was flooded with tributes and messages. Not only fans but also many well-known figures from the boxing world and some from the broader combat sports landscape joined in, offering their prayers and extending their support to the Puerto Rican boxer’s family in this time of grief.

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“Good morning, my people,” Prichard’s father, Richard Colon, wrote on his Facebook in Spanish. “I regret to inform you of the passing of my son Prichard from his earthly world. He is now in a better place. I did everything possible to fulfill his wish, his dream of bringing him on vacation to Puerto Rico as he so deeply wanted, but it could not be done.”

His comments follow the ordeal the boxer had to go through since that fateful night at Fairfax, Virginia’s EagleBank Arena. On October 17, 2015, an undefeated Prichard Colon, who had turned 23 just a month earlier, faced Terrel Williams in his seventeenth professional bout.

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The ten-round bout saw Colon, who had started strongly, complain to referee Joe Cooper about Williams throwing rabbit punches—the illegal shots landing behind the head. The situation escalated by the time the fight reached the ninth round.

Imago 12 DE JUNIO DE 2016 – CANASTOTA NUEVA YORK. ACTOS DE EXALTACION AL SALON DE LA FAMA DEL BOXEO BOXING HALL OF FAME, EN LA QUE FUE EXALTADO EL FENECIDO BOXEADOR HECTOR MACHO CAMACHO. EN LA FOTO EL NINO XAVIER RAMOS SUJETA UNA PANCARTA EN HONOR A PRICHARD COLON. FOTO POR JUAN LUIS MARTINEZ / JUAN.MARTINEZGFRMEDIA.COM 2016 Puerto Rico EDITORIAL USE ONLY *** JUNE 12, 2016 CANASTOTA NEW YORK BOXING HALL OF FAME HALL OF FAME EXALTATION EVENTS, IN WHICH THE DECEASED BOXER HECTOR MACHO CAMACHO WAS EXALTED IN THE PHOTO XAVIER RAMOS HOLDING A PANCARTA IN HONOR OF PRICHARD COLON PHOTO BY JUAN LUIS MARTINEZ JUAN MARTINEZGFRMEDIA COM 2016 Puerto Rico EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxARGxCOLxVENxPERxCHIxECUxBOLxURUxPARxGUY Copyright: xGDA/ElxNuevoxDia/PuertoxRicox-xTodosxlosxderechosxreservados.xProhibidoxelxusoxoxreproducciónxdexestaximagenxenxPuertoxRicox JUANxLUISxMARTINEZx prelnuevodiapic393082

Seemingly, hit by blows behind his head, Colon fell to the canvas. He later told the ringside doctor he was feeling dizzy. However, the fight continued until Colon’s corner, thinking the bout was over, removed his gloves, resulting in him being disqualified. Thereafter, as the young fighter’s condition deteriorated, he was taken to a hospital and diagnosed with a subdural hematoma.

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To reduce the swelling, doctors performed an emergency hemicraniectomy, after which Colon remained in a coma that lasted 221 days.

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After initial treatments in Virginia and Georgia, Colon was eventually transferred to Orlando, Florida, where he had remained since 2017 in a persistent vegetative state. After being discharged from the hospital, Colon could not speak and used a computer to communicate.

Born on September 19, 1992, in Maitland, Florida, Colon was raised in Puerto Rico, where his family had relocated. A business administration student, Colon was a standout boxing amateur, winning a national championship five times, including a gold at the Pan American Games.

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Making his professional debut in 2013, Colon was coming off a sixteen-fight winning streak before he fought Williams.

While his passing was mourned by many, several prominent figures also shared tributes to the young fighter, whose promising career was cut short far too soon.

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Prichard Colon: A name that will live on in boxing

“11 years of fighting like a true champion, receiving the unconditional love from your mother Nieves, your dad, and the so many friends who cared for Prichard Colón, you will never be forgotten,” wrote WBC head Mauricio Sulaiman.

Five years ago, the Mexico City-based sanctioning body had honored Colón with a special Green and Gold World Championship belt, officially naming him an honorary champion for life.

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“So very sad. Prichard was one of the warmest, loving people I’ve ever met in this industry,” wrote eminent boxing journalist Jake Donovan. “Rest in power, young king. For as badly as he and his family suffered for more than a decade, praying for peace for the entire Colón family. 🙏🏻🕊️📿”

“Rest in peace, Prichard,” Lou DiBella stated. “What an awful tragedy his injury was, a reminder of the incredible risks associated with #boxing and the darkness those risks can bring. My thoughts go to his loving and dedicated family, who did everything they could to extend his life and bring him moments of joy. Thinking particularly about his mom and praying for her and family.”

The veteran promoter’s comments stem from his well-known stance on fighter safety. One of the most notable instances remains his parting ways with fighter Jermain Taylor in 2009. After Taylor suffered four losses, three of which ended in early stoppages, DiBella expressed concern about his health and was unhappy with the prospect of the middleweight appearing in the Super Six World Boxing Classic.

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The boxing world was not alone in mourning Colon’s loss. The broader combat sports landscape also paid tribute. “RIP Prichard Colón,” read UFC Roster Watch’s X post.

One of the most touching tributes came from veteran sports writer Paul Magno. Sharing an image of a young Prichard Colon, standing beside Puerto Rican boxing legend Felix ‘Tito’ Trinidad, the editor of Boxing Tribune wrote, “Just crushed by the news of the passing of Prichard Colon. I kept a running private conversation w/ him before his injury about boxing & life in general. I believe we gave him his first featured story, too. RIP.”

Colon’s story has become an inspiration to many.

In his tribute, WBO president Gustavo Olivieri remembered Colon for his “courage, perseverance, and extraordinary fighting spirit.” Those qualities set him apart and will be cherished by many young boxers.

Prichard Colon entered the sport as a promising young fighter with dreams of becoming a world champion. Instead, his life took an unimaginable turn at just 23 years old. For more than a decade, his family stood by him through surgeries, rehabilitation, and years of uncertainty.

Now, with his passing at 33, the boxing world has lost a fighter whose career ended far too soon, but whose story will remain etched into the sport’s history.