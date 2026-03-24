“Retire Again”: Deontay Wilder’s Training Footage Has Fans Divided Over Derek Chisora Fight

Deontay Wilder is gearing up for his 50th professional fight. On April 4, at the O2 Arena, he will face fellow heavyweight contender Derek Chisora. Ahead of the MF Pro-Queensberry-DAZN card, billed as “Chisora vs. Wilder: 100,” Wilder is fully focused on his preparations. Chisora is a tough brawler who, shares Wilder, looks to finish fights early.

Fans are keeping a close eye on the action, though many remain skeptical. Recent training footage of Deontay Wilder sparked plenty of reactions online. The former WBC heavyweight champion steps into the ring after a nine-month break. He won his last fight against Tyrrell Anthony Herndon, but a string of losses since Tyson Fury knocked him out six years ago has left questions about his future. The Olympic bronze medalist turns 41 this October, and with age and recent performances in mind, confidence in Wilder’s prospects is limited.

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“💥 Deontay Wilder fires off power jabs on the heavy bag ahead of his fight vs. Chisora!!” the Fight Hub TV post read. “What are you expecting from Wilder on his return to the ring?”

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In the clips, Wilder can be seen circling the heavy hanging bag, timing his lead-hand jab as he moves. Later, he adds combinations, including the standard 1-2. He also throws a right cross followed by a lead-hand body shot.

This will be Wilder’s second fight in England, and he wants a headline-grabbing win, aiming to finish Derek Chisora before the final bell. The O2 Arena bout comes after talks of a matchup with unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

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After negotiations with Usyk fell through, Wilder landed the fight with Chisora. A win could move him up in the rankings, setting him up to call out a current titleholder.

While diehard fans are excited about his return, some remain doubtful.

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Deontay Wilder prepares for Derek Chisora, fans stay doubtful

One fan wrote, “I expect Wilder to try and make a statement and get Chisora out of there in the first half of the fight.” Wilder’s last first-half stoppage came in 2022, when he knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round. Considering his last fight against Anthony Herndon ended in the seventh, many expect another dramatic finish. Echoing similar sentiments, another stated, “A big KO 💣.”

However, others weren’t convinced by the training footage. “Bro is too washed. I am expecting him to retire again. He really shouldn’t go through with the fight, but the man needs the cash, I am sure,” one fan posted. Given Wilder’s age and recent losses, those concerns hold weight. Even with a win, a path to the title remains long, making retirement a realistic option.

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Still, not everyone has written Wilder off. One fan said, “Wilder’s power is next level! If he trained using the world’s first punchable mirror, his defense would be next level too! He would be unstoppable!” The reference is to the “Combat Mirror,” which has an impact-ready surface. Athletes punch it while receiving real-time feedback on speed, technique, and accuracy. The question remains whether it can replace the traditional heavy bag.

Some predict a familiar outcome. “Big L,” one fan wrote. With Chisora marking his 50th professional fight and on a three-win streak, he’ll push all the right buttons to claim victory. While the odds slightly favor Wilder, Chisora’s home advantage could tilt the fight.

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Fighting in front of a supportive crowd at a major boxing venue, the British heavyweight will be motivated to perform.

With roughly ten days left before the fight, Wilder has a chance to deliver a statement win on English soil. The outcome carries added weight as his career nears its final stretch. A victory with a financial reward and a strong performance could influence his decision about whether to continue fighting or retire. But a win would make that choice easier than a loss.