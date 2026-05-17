Richardson Hitchins Leads the Rally Against Keyshawn Davis’ Brother With Robbery Allegations

With Deon Davis winning the main card opener and Kelvin Davis closing the segment successfully, the spotlight shifted to Keyshawn Davis to add another chapter to the family’s boxing story. He did exactly that with a main-event win over Nahir Albright.

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Yet, despite the occasion unfolding in front of a home crowd in Norfolk, the Top Rank card has come under scrutiny, largely because of Kelvin Davis‘ closely contested victory. The win over Peter Dobson has drawn severe backlash from fans and figures like Richardson Hitchins, who felt Davis didn’t deserve the decision.

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“By split decision… 🗣️,” read Top Rank’s X post. The half-minute-long footage features the final moments of the 10-round bout when both Kelvin Davis and Donson awaited the judges’ scores.

Two judges scored it 99-91 and 97-93 in Kelvin’s favor, while the third had it 92-98 for Dobson. But the verdict drew a mixed reaction from the crowd.

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While many cheered, some fans appeared visibly puzzled, likely reflecting how the fight had unfolded inside the ring.

Fighting on the inside, Dobson was clearly the aggressor throughout much of the bout. Kelvin, meanwhile, spent long stretches behind a high guard and repeatedly tied Dobson up during close exchanges.

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Coming off the loss to Nahir Albright, who faced his brother in the main event tonight, Kelvin entered the fight as a moderate favorite.

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As for 36-year-old Dobson, the defeat adds to a difficult stretch that has followed him since 2023.

To Richardson Hitchins and several fans, though, this looked like the night that trend should have changed. The judges, however, viewed the fight differently.

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Kelvin Davis leaves Norfolk with a win and plenty of doubts

Hitchins was especially blunt when he wrote, “Dobson got robbed smh, and they should of took a point for holding on to that bum. Got a job, Peter. We know how this game goes.”

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He later doubled down in a series of tweets, calling Kelvin “trash” and claiming he lacked both skills and the will to win.

Notably, Hitchins and Keyshawn have been involved in an ongoing exchange over a potential matchup, which explains why he’s continued targeting his rival’s brother.

Many fans, meanwhile, echoed Hitchins’ views. One user wrote, “Straight robbery.” Another added, “Pathetic lol, Dobson made the fight come forward and landed the more significant strikes. Davis held on for the entire fight; specifically, towards the end of the fight, Dobson was robbed.”

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Considering the way the fight unfolded, with Kelvin struggling to find answers for Dobson’s shots, it’s not surprising that many spectators came away questioning the decision.

“And for the WRONG fighter. What a freakin joke. The Top Rank judging strikes again,” a fan stated. Bob Arum has long criticized judges and the regulatory practices of the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC), which adds another layer to the scrutiny surrounding his promotion here.

One user offered a more somber take. “Why even bother scoring the fight? If the A side is still standing at the end, the worst he’ll get is a draw,” they wrote.

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With the card taking place in Norfolk, the controversy is bound to raise further questions around the Davis brothers’ performances on home turf.

Notably, the pressure still falls on Kelvin. Despite escaping with the win, he now needs a more convincing performance moving forward, or the criticism will continue to follow him. Dobson, meanwhile, is left with more frustration than answers.