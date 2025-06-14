Richardson Hitchins Net Worth 2025: Career Earnings, Biggest Fight Purse and Endorsements

A year ago, a fan could have been forgiven for not knowing Richardson Hitchins. But not anymore. Though a closely contested affair, the split decision victory over heavy-hitting Liam Paro finally convinced everyone that the Brooklyn-born son of Haitian immigrants cannot be ignored further. The IBF lightweight champion now headlines an event at one of the most historic boxing venues, Madison Square Garden. He will defend his strap from a former unified titleholder, George Kambosos Jr.

So, given the buzz around the fight, amply hyped by both Hitchins and Kambosos Jr.’s stage antics, curiosity regarding the fight purse has also surged. While Hitchins enters the fight as a reigning champion, it also carries the weight of Kambosos Jr.’s reputation as someone who has consistently faced top contenders in the lightweight division. So ahead of their big battle, let’s take a look at Hitchins’ financial profile.

Richardson Hitchins’ net worth and endorsements

To set the record straight, details regarding the Brooklyn-born champion’s net worth remain unavailable. It could be partly because the fighter, whose Olympic participation happened under a Haitian flag, has been in the business for only seven years. During the budding years of his career, he mostly fought unheralded fighters.

Nonetheless, he made it up as he stepped in against high-profile opponents. Portals like ‘Sporty Salaries‘ estimate that Richardson Hitchins’ current net worth could be anywhere between $3 million and $4 million. Likewise, precise details regarding the light-welterweight champion’s endorsements and sponsorship details also remain out of reach.

How much does Richardson Hitchins make every fight? Career earnings and purse

As far as fight purse is concerned, it’s astonishing how far Hitchins has come. In 2017, the year he made his debut, it varied between $3000 and $4000 per fight. So Hitchins made around $10,000 by entering the ring three times that year. The following year, his situation slightly improved.

Once again, three fights helped him net around $15,000 for the year. It was in 2019, when Hitchins faced four opponents, that he managed to take home an overall payout of $50,000. However, presumably the Covid crisis compounded his problem. Per the details shared by ‘Sporty Salaries,‘ his average payout for the years 2020-21 was somewhere around $35,000.

But the tough times didn’t last for long. Things turned for the better when, in 2022, he won his first regional title, the IBF (vacant) North American light welterweight. The stakes for Richardson Hitchins began to rise. That year alone he made a six-figure income. On February 4, 2023, Hitchins had his first fight at Madison Square Garden. Reports suggest that for the shot at the WBC USA light welterweight championship that coincided with a title defense, Hitchins received his first six-figure purse.

Six months later, the title defense and claim for the NABO belt against Jose Zepeda followed. It was also Richardson Hitchins’ first pay-per-view bout. So adding in his 40% share in the PPV revenue with the $250,000 purse, his overall income from the fight was approximately $700,000.

Last year’s two fights, against Gustavo Lemos and the championship match against Liam Paro, proved a windfall. Hitchins finally entered the seven-figure club. If the Lemos made him richer by $850,000, the win over Paro, where he had a 50% stake in the PPV, fetched around $1.2 million.

According to ‘Sporty Salaries,‘ tonight’s Kambosos fight could swell Hitchins’ wallet by $1.4 million – 50% PPV share plus a $425,000 fight purse. Of course, a lot depends on the overall pay-per-view buyouts.

