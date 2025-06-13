Richardson Hitchins Shamed for Flashing “Fake Money” in George Kambosos’ Heated Threat

For Brooklyn-born Richardson Hitchins, the relationship with Gervonta Davis underwent a change. Speaking with Cigar Smoke’s Naji Chill, a moment of déjà vu sent him down memory lane. However, Hitchins, it seems, didn’t forget to borrow a Tank blueprint. As the final press conference unfolded, glimpses of that draft came to the fore. Wads of cash dangled in his hands as he walked towards George Kambosos Jr., his opponent for tomorrow’s fight. Shadows of the Tank-Garcia fight still lurk?

Perhaps a glimpse of what might unfold at Madison Square Garden, at the presser things heated up to the extent where security remained on their toes, lest the two sides hammer each other even before their fight started! Hitchins thought by flashing his money he could incite Kambosos Jr. Instead, with just a day left for his first title defense, the attempt seemingly bounced off. Now in his crosshairs, the Aussie fighter slammed Hitchins unequivocally.

Kambosos Jr. was really incensed. Hyping a fight is different, but this is not the way. He has been fighting at the highest competitive level against some of the biggest names in the business. Kambosos Jr. didn’t like when Hitchins ran into his face flashing $50,000. “Don’t come to my face Don’t try to, you know, do a rubbish act. Try to sell the fight,” the Aussie fighter later told a reporter.

When asked if he felt that Richardson Hitchins acted out of nervousness, George Kambosos Jr. replied, “Scared. I’m ready for a knock. I really want to have a knock right now. I’m not here to play around. I want a real knock right now.”

He wanted to wind up the pre-fight formalities on a respectful note. Instead, all Hitchins had to do was rush over to him with loads of money. “Don’t come in my face flashing money like I am made eight figures multiple times in the game,” Kambosos Jr. insisted. Given how Hitchins came all glitzy, another reporter asked whether Hitchins’ accessories were real or fake. Kambosos replied, “I reckon that was fake as well, that money You know you can get that fake money for pretend stuff,” before hailing himself as the ‘King of New York.‘

But his promoter, Eddie Hearn, was all ecstatic. With all that happened onstage, when a reporter asked him for his views, Hearn felt it was just ‘fantastic.’

Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr.: Before the first punch

Hearn was sitting right in the middle, between Kambosos Jr. and Hitchins. So he saw everything firsthand. As promoter, he gave props to Richardson Hitchins for hyping the fight with his antics. But he also reminded him how his fighter, Kambosos Jr., is not one to take things lying down.

Seemingly, Hitchins had earlier accused Kambosos Jr. of placing a fake $350,000 bet on himself. So at the press conference, he came with his own wager, saying, “I want to bet the 50,000 his dad said he got the bet, so hold up.” He said, “Bring the money; the money’s here.” 50, the money’s here.” Pulling out bundles of dollars from his bag, he stood in front of Kambosos and challenged him to ‘put your money on yourself.’

The number clearly got under the Aussie fighter’s skin.

Later jumping into the fray, Hitchins’ trainer pulled a chair and tried to lunge at the Kambososes. Security nevertheless managed to control the situation. Minutes before, things took an interesting turn when Bill Haney appeared at the presser. So Hitchins, who has been dissing his son Devin Haney, got up from his chair and told Haney Sr. to take his name off the ‘Hit List,’ further taunting that he’s no ‘paper champion.’

