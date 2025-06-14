Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr. Stats Comparison & Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight & Knockout Ratio

It’s raining fights tonight! Across the United States, one after the other, exciting cards have been lined up for today’s fight night. However, one event in particular seems to have garnered the most traction. Featuring some well-known names, Eddie Hearn and the Matchroom team have put up an array of intriguing matchups at Madison Square Garden. But none promises to enthuse boxing fans more than the headliner: Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr.

It’s been over a year since Kambosos Jr. lost his hard-won world championship to now-retired Vasyl Lomachenko. On the other hand, it’s been only a few months since Hitchins became one. So for his first title defense, he faces a fighter who, despite an array of defeats, somehow manages to bag big fights. On the undercard, three months after he defeated Oscar Salcido, Andy Cruz returns for a lightweight title eliminator against Hironori Mishiro. Other fights include Shakur Stevenson’s cousin Zaquin Moses and Olympian Nishant Dev, from India. So ahead of the Hitchins-Kambosos clash, let’s check how the two fighters measure up against each other.

Predicting Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr.: Who has better stats and record?

As far as experience is concerned, Kambosos Jr. seems to have an upper hand. With 25 fights in his kitty, his over-decade-long career saw him lined up against some of the biggest names in the business. But the bargain proved costly when he incurred some notable losses. Out of the three defeats that George Kambosos Jr. suffered, two were in fact inflicted by the same man in the same year. It was in 2022, riding high on his sensational win over Teofimo Lopez, that the tables turned on Kambosos Jr. when, right in his backyard, Devin Haney inflicted consecutive defeats. With less than half of his 22 wins secured through early stoppage, the Australian fighter’s KO rate stands at 45%.

In contrast, it’s been only seven years since Hitchins started fighting professionally. After finding his footing under Floyd Mayweather’s patronage, he eventually signed up with Matchroom. Last year, Hitchins bagged his biggest victory to date when he defeated Liam Paro and clinched the IBF light welterweight title.

Hitchins remains unbeaten and records a 37% knockout-to-win rate. Like Kambosos Jr., the son of Haitian immigrants, doesn’t show much proclivity towards knockouts.

Hitchins vs. Kambosos Jr.: Height, Weight, Reach Comparison, and More

In sheer physical terms, Hitchins may hold some advantage over Kambosos Jr. Standing 5 feet and ten inches, or 178 centimeters, he’s taller than the 5-foot-9-inch, or 175-centimeter, Australian. Likewise, he boasts a 74-inch (188-centimeter) reach compared to Kambosos Jr.’s 68 inches (173 centimeters).

The results of the final weigh-ins are out. While Richardson Hitchins weighed 140 pounds, George Kambosos Jr. tipped the scale at 139.4 pounds.

Fight prediction

Though he has been receiving a lot of opportunities, George Kambosos Jr. nonetheless failed to capitalize on that momentum. He will turn 32 today. Despite all three of his losses occurring back home in Australia, he still remains a popular figure in the country’s boxing landscape. However, one more loss, and it will become a daunting task for him to put his career back on track.

For ambitious Hitchins, it’s yet another golden opportunity to showcase the skills he picked up in the Mayweather stable. A win over a former unified champion should convince skeptics who might question his claim at title unification against the likes of Teofimo Lopez or Gary Antuanne Russell.

Breaching the defensive wall of the slick American remains the biggest challenge for the aggressive Kambosos Jr., a hurdle even fellow Aussie Liam Paro failed to clear last year.

Our prediction: Richardson Hitchins winning unanimously.

Do you think otherwise? What’s your prediction for the Hitchins-Kambosos Jr. clash?