Richardson Hitchins vs. Oscar Duarte Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Reach, Weight, Knockout Ratio, and Rankings

While it’s officially a title defense, for Richardson Hitchins, this fight is more than that. It’s proof he earned his championship. In the co-main event of the DAZN card headlined by Ryan Garcia vs. Mario Barrios, Hitchins faces the powerful slugger Oscar Duarte. Defeating Duarte, following wins over Australians Liam Paro and George Kambosos Jr. would reinforce that Hitchins isn’t a titleholder by chance. “This is a guy who I can show a lot of parts of my game. I’m excited. He’s going to be a great name on my resume. I am grateful for the opportunity,” he said recently.

While Hitchins reflects on his growth, Duarte carries a different story into the ring. It took grit and determination for the Mexican to put his career back on track after losing to Ryan Garcia. With this being Duarte’s first world title shot, he’ll enter the ring hungry, leaving Hitchins little room to relax. How might this much-anticipated co-main event unfold? Let’s break down the key factors that could shape the fight at the T-Mobile Arena.

Predicting Richardson Hitchins vs. Oscar Duarte: Stats and Record

The matchup highlights two fighters distinguished by experience. Oscar Duarte has been active since 2013, compiling a 30-2-1 record. One of his losses came via knockout against Garcia. With 23 wins by stoppage, the Mexican boasts an impressive 77% knockout-to-win rate.

28-year-old Hitchins, a two-time New York Golden Gloves winner, turned pro in 2017. Unlike Duarte, he is undefeated in 20 fights, with eight wins by knockout, giving him a 40% strike rate. While his power isn’t as high as Duarte’s, his consistency and technical skill have kept him unbeaten.

Richardson Hitchins vs. Oscar Duarte: Height, Weight, and Reach

Beyond their records, physical traits could influence the outcome. Hitchins holds a slight edge. Standing 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm), he is roughly an inch taller than Duarte. His 74-inch (188 cm) reach also exceeds Duarte’s by three inches.

In his first title defense against Kambosos Jr., eight months ago, Hitchins weighed precisely 140 pounds. Duarte tipped the scales at 139.8 pounds when he fought Kenneth Sims Jr. in August. While the difference is small, reach and height could favor Hitchins in controlling the distance.

Richardson Hitchins vs. Oscar Duarte: Style Breakdown and Fight Prediction

Fighting style often dictates the outcome as much as stats. Hitchins is often compared to Floyd Mayweather Jr. Regardless of whether that’s entirely accurate, he blends technical precision with exceptional ring generalship and distance control. The Brooklyn native thrives on counterpunching, using his jab to dictate pace. When necessary, he can shift inside to target the body effectively.

Duarte, a high-pressure swarmer, prefers the center of the ring and throws heavy combinations from close range. The 30-year-old from Parral, Chihuahua, relies on high-volume punches behind a high guard. Comfortable fighting inside, he mixes hooks, body shots, and combinations.

However, Ryan Garcia exposed a potential weakness. Duarte struggles against opponents who move fluidly while punching – a skill Hitchins can exploit. This matchup of mobility versus pressure could decide the bout.

Prediction

Considering records, styles, and physical traits, Hitchins enters as the favorite. Unless Duarte lands a perfectly timed punch, his prospects appear slim. Hitchins is likely to control the fight through 12 rounds, using range, timing, and precision to secure a decisive victory.