Ricky Hatton’s Family Battling Trustees Over Late Legend’s $53M Estate

As it inches closer to the first anniversary of boxing legend Ricky Hatton‘s tragic and untimely passing on September 14 last year, the boxing world is now confronting a troubling update that has caught many by surprise. Reports now indicate Hatton’s family members, including his son Campbell Hatton, are embroiled in a dispute allegedly involving the late icon’s estate, said to be worth around $53 million or £40 million.

“A ROW has erupted over late boxing star Ricky Hatton’s £40 million estate after it emerged the star did not leave a will,” the opening lines of the story in The Sun read. “Trustees have been appointed, but close family are in the dark over how and when his money will be distributed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

From the report, it appears the confusion stems from claims suggesting that Hatton may not have left a clear will specifying the beneficiaries of his wealth, including his properties. It was largely presumed that his children, Campbell, 25; Millie, 14; and Fearne, 12, would be the recipients of his fortune. After he passed away last September, a board of trustees was reportedly formed.

But, as the report from The Sun indicates, as time went on, his children remained unaware of what was happening to their father’s estate, leading to purported differences with the trustees.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The whole thing is a mess. It’s been more than eight months since Ricky died, and the family is no closer to finding out what’s going on with his estate. The family couldn’t find a will, so things became complicated,” a source reportedly told The Sun.

Imago Manchester City v Atletico Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final – First Leg – Etihad Stadium Former boxer Ricky Hatton is seen pitch side prior to the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Tuesday April 5, 2022. Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xMikexEgertonx 66236917

The development comes a month after Ricky Hatton’s hometown, Manchester, staged an event in his memory. Titled “An Evening 4 Ricky,” the show took place at AO Arena and featured several musicians, comedians, and members of the boxing community, who paid their tributes to Hatton, whose body was discovered at his Greater Manchester home last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

While finer details about the current issue are still limited, over a career that spanned from 1997 to 2012, which saw him face some of the biggest names in boxing, including Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, Hatton appears to have made a fortune that he later invested in several businesses, including properties spread across the United Kingdom and in Tenerife.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among those, a house in Cheshire was sold recently for a reported figure of £1.5 million, or $2 million.

Campbell Hatton eyes a fresh start amid family estate uncertainty

Concerned about the state of affairs, it is now being reported that Hatton’s son, Campbell Hatton, has hired a lawyer to look into the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

While dealing with the emotional blow of his father’s untimely passing, Campbell, who, like his father, has faced mental health issues in the past, finds himself amid uncertainty over his and his siblings’ inheritance. The uncertainty surrounding the family inheritances appears to have affected Campbell deeply. After back-to-back losses to James Flint, he announced his retirement from boxing last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, he also announced that he was joining the crossover boxing promotion, Misfits Boxing. Reports indicate he could line up against the son of another British boxing legend, Prince Naseem Hamed, Sami, for his first bout under the promotion.

“I’m slowly and surely starting to enjoy life again. I’ve not had the upbringing people think with my dad being who he was. I’ve not had a million-pound inheritance. I need to earn a living for my family like everyone else,” Campbell is reported to have stated.

The latest development surfaced after reports that one of Ricky Hatton’s cars was torched while parked outside Campbell’s house in Tameside arrived. The case, said to be unrelated to the current one, remains under investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given how Ricky Hatton was such a respected and loved figure across the boxing world, one can only hope that things are sorted out at the earliest. His children are still young, and they need support to carry them through the years until they find their own footing.

Seeing his children are happy and well taken care of is something everyone would want for a figure who is sorely missed.